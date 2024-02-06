Hyderabad to host FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers between India and Kuwait on June 6

Telangana Football Association has successfully secured the approval to host the FIFA World Cup qualifiers round between India and Kuwait on June 6 this year in Hyderabad, Dr. K.T. Mahi, Chairman of TFA, informed on Tuesday.

Mr Mahi and the TFA secretary, Mr. G.P. Palguna “engaged in a fruitful discussion with Chief Minister of Telangana Mr Revanth Reddy, who was a former football player.

“The positive response from the Chief Minister has paved the way for this historic event. Mr. Palguna also requested to provide financial assistance to all the State Sports Associations. And, we have received a very encouraging response,” Dr. Mahi said.

The State Government has confirmed following a meeting between Dr K.T. Mahi, Mr G.P. Palguna, Mr Shahnawaz Qasim IPS, OSD and Mr Ajith Reddy.

READ | ‘Sentiment’ and ‘never give up attitude’ the pillars behind Osasuna’s recent success, says club vice-president

Dr Mahi expressed gratitude to the All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey for entrusting the TFA “with this unique opportunity”.

Dr Mahi said the World Cup qualifier marked a historic moment as Telangana prepares to host the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match for the first time.

“We express our deepest gratitude to everyone involved in making this momentous event a reality. The support and collaboration from all quarters have been instrumental in reaching this milestone,” Dr. Mahi said.