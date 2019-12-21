I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC faces Real Kashmir test in first home game

Real Kashmir will hope to be in action for the first time in 18 days when it takes on TRAU FC in an I-League contest at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Sunday. Both outfits are looking for their first win in the competition.

Owing to inclement weather, Real Kashmir's home matches in Srinagar — against Gokulam FC and Churchull Brothers — had to be postponed. The side therefore hasn't played since December 4, when it secured a draw against East Bengal.

I-League debutant TRAU FC is coming into this contest after three consecutive defeats. they would take heart from the fact that all three were away games they improved considerably against East Bengal — final result 2-1 — in the last encounter.

'Excited and ready'

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson summed up the mood in his team's camp ahead of the contest. He said: “We are excited and ready to go. We are disappointed not to have played more but my team is hungry and ready to get playing again. Our preparation has been very good and with the long break, it gave us time to recover from injury and work on certain things. But overall we can’t wait to take the field.”

Princewill Emeka, TRAU FC captain, admitted his side was under pressure to deliver at home. Looking ahead to the forthcoming contest, he said: “The results need to change. We can’t afford to lose more points. We, as a team, know the situation exactly we are in now and everyone is motivated to turn things around. We can only do that by making sure we take three points from Sunday’s game.”

Kashmir’s beanpole striker from Ivory Coast, Gnohere Krizo, who has already opened his account in this league edition with a stunning strike against Quess East Bengal, and TRAU’s Brazilian front-man Marcel Sacramento, who has had an impressive spell in the Indonesian league before signing up for TRAU this season, will be among the key players to watch out for.

The match begins in 2pm.