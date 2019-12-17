India vs Thailand LIVE: Dennerby & Co. face Thailand in must-win encounter

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's clash against Thailand in the U-17 Women's Football Tournament in Mumbai. I'm Lavanya and I will be taking you through the game this evening.





LIVE SCORE: Thailand 0 - 0 India









12' From there, Sumati again gets possession of the ball and tries to cross one to Mariammal. Mariammal is slow to get there and the ball goes away.



11' Free kick to India. Jyoti Kumari gets the ball out to Purnima but the angle is all wrong from the latter and it is cast away



But, credit where credit is due. Thailand has had a decent defensive run, led there by Kanchuda Phona. She has been an absolute wall at times, making the opponent's midfield strive for those crosses a little harder than they normally would.



7' I was just going to speak about Thailand's defense but in that time, Sumati manages a cross to Lynda but the latter is unable to do anything substantial to help the ball find the back of the net. Strong start for India. India pressing for the opener.



5' Janista Jinantuya is getting involved in the play. She is easily one of the (if not the) most dangerous Thai player here and India will want to maintain a steady marking strategy for her.



While the immediate focus is getting into the final for both these teams, the long-term focus is also the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup which India will host.



3' Thailand has managed to try and use India's pacey strategy against the host but Manju stops the ball in time to avoid any damage. India on the counter tries and get the ball across with Sumati on the fly, but she's not able to get the ball into the Thai end to make anything of it.



Both India and Thailand are sporting their away kits today.



0' Kickoff and India starts offensively. What a start. Sumati Kumar gets the ball and there's back-up coming as well. She tries and clears the ball with a good burst of speed. She manages to pass it across to Lynda on the right and a shot goes straight into the keeper's arms. Nervy start here for Thailand.



Enthusiastic huddles here. India has gone for a strong defensive formation against Thailand. The girls in red are sticking to their dynamic formation that was deployed in their game against Sweden.



Here is Indian coach Thomas Dennerby's assessment of his opponent and India's strategy for this evening: “Thailand play very wide with centre-backs, high-positioning full-backs. They try to build attacks from the goalkeeper. Their number 8 (Janista Jinantuya) was involved in 70% of the chances they created against Sweden and we have to make sure we close her down well and not give her free space”

18:01 Time for the national anthem



This is a big game for the young girls in blue today, especially if they hope to make it through to the final against Sweden on Thursday. Also, have you realised how packed a day December 19th is for the sporting calendar? We have the final of this U-17 tournament, the IPL auctions, ISL and I-League action, India's second ODI vs West Indies and the El Clasico scheduled for the day, and these are just the ones I remember on the fly. Phew!

LINE-UPs:

India XI: Manju Ganjhu, Jyoti Kumari, Purnima Kumari, Shilky Devi, Thokchom Martina, S Lynda, Sumati Kumari, Astam Oraon, Sunita Munda, B Mariyammal, Priyangka Devi

Subs: Anshika, Nisha, Kiran, Aveka Singh, Tanu, Amisha, Sai Sankhe, Daisy Lisa Crasto, Kritina Devi, Nirmala Devi, Babina Devi

Thailand XI: Kanchuda Phona, Supapron Intaraprasit, Suchavadee Chompaeng, Janista Jinantuya, ChattayaPratumkul, Pluemjai Sontisa Wat, Phinyada Phatakor, Nualanong Muensri, Pwarisa Homyamyen, Thanchanok Jansri, Kantisa Inchamnan



Subs: Rossukon Malizon, Krittiya Munrang, Janyaporn Phumang, Kanpitcha Thongmakdee, Jantima Chotirat, Khwanjira Ngok Wong, Thawanrat Promthongmee, Fasawang Kaetkeaw, Oumapron Sronhirun

Match details

India U-17 vs Thailand U-17 will be played in the Mumbai Football Arena. The kick-off is at 6 PM IST and the match will be streamed live by the Indian Football Team page on Facebook. If you're in the middle of a commute, still at work, or just unable to sit down and watch the game, we're here to help with LIVE updates from this all-important game.

Do-or-die encounter:

In the third and final league-stage match, the host will need a victory to seal a place in the final against Sweden which is slated for December 19.



Both India and Thailand enter the match on the backs of losses against Sweden. While India went down 0-3 in the tournament opener, Thailand lost 1-3 to Sweden.

Tournament recap:

India, Thailand and Sweden are playing a tri-nation tournament in Mumbai - in preparation for next year's home FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup - with the Indian girls already having played a game - against Sweden. That this is new coach Thomas Dennerby's debut tournament with the Indian side explains the spotlight on this tournament in particular. India lost its tie against Sweden 0-3, but Dennerby is determined to focus on the positives. “You can start to see -- in all departments -- defence, midfield, attack -- that the girls are adapting more and more to what we want and are searching for. The vision is long-term and they are trying to adapt,” said the Swede.





“With a new coach, it takes a little time for players to see what he is looking for. I think they are definitely doing very good at trying to follow the team’s plans,” he added.

“I want my players to learn to play from behind and have a passing game. There will be some errors when you’re trying to build from the back and sometimes players, when they are stressed, choose to take the longer kick when they have the chance to play a better pass." he said.