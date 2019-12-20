I-League: Chennai City FC keen on full points against Neroca FC

Defending champion Chennai City FC (CCFC) is confident of picking up full points against Neroca FC in the Hero I-League clash at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

It has been a mixed bag of results for the team thus far. “It does not matter. To win every game is my philosophy,” said head coach Akbar Nawas.

Not composed enough

However, Akbar agreed that the team was not composed enough. “We do good things in small packages. But if we can do that for 30 minutes or more it will be a different story,” he said.

He said it was not balanced yet as a team. “We are still trying to get our feet on the ground. Most of our players are nervous in their game play. We need to defend and attack better for a win.”

Big match

For Neroca FC’s chief coach Gift Raikhan, it is a big match. “Chennai City is a far superior side, but we want to get at least one point,” he said.

The CCFC coach quickly added that they were not a big team. “Last year, we never expected to win the championship and neither are we looking to win it this year. We just want to go out there and win every game. The championship is never in our mind.”

The team’s major worry is the injury to its foreign stars. Three out of the six will not figure in the line-up for Saturday’s clash.

Local talent

It may well come as a blessing in disguise for the Tamil Nadu players to prove their worth. The team has strong local players, who are capable of calling the shots and the coach believes they will not disappoint.

Neroca also expects its youngsters to do the job. “It’s a new team with plenty of talent and that should work to our advantage. Chennai City will come out in full force as they are playing at home. But, we will work hard and try to get that one point,” said Raikhan.