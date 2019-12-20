ISL 2019-20: Gordillo returns as Hyderabad look to exorcise ATK demons

It was not the kind of campaign debutant, Hyderabad FC, would have hoped for in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) having recorded just a win from eight games and at the bottom of the table with four points.

But, Hyderabad head coach Phil Brown, as usual, is optimistic of an improved performance when it takes on third-placed ATK at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli here on Saturday under the lights.

The bottom-placed home team badly needs a turnaround in its fortunes against a formidable ATK which is only behind defending champion, Bengaluru FC (16), and last year's finalist FC Goa (15).

More importantly, the memories of the 0-5 drubbing against ATK in the season opener might continue to haunt Hyderabad when the two teams clash here.

“I won’t say there will be a reversal of the scoreline here but surely we will put up a creditable showing,” said Brown, on the eve of the match.

“Fortunately, we have the best players available now after suspensions and injuries and it should a very positive second-half of the ISL for us,” he added confidently.

“It is not that the players are dispirited even after the string of failures. They have a better understanding of the need to do well, looking confident and give a new direction to the team’s progress,” he said. “I have faith in their ability to deliver and we need a little bit of luck too."

“I just look to the players to express themselves against ATK with an attacking game and come up with the winning formula or combination to have a much better second half of the ISL,” Brown said.

For his part, Spaniard Nestor Gordillo, who will be available for selection for the first time this season on Saturday after being suspended for breaching his contract with former club Chennai City FC, said he is all geared up for the big challenge and willing to contribute to the team’s cause.