ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Talking points

Mumbai City registered a 3-2 win over defending champion Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava stadium on Sunday night. Rowllin Borges scored in the final minute to seal three points for the Islanders, who also handed the Blues their first loss of the season.

Mumbai City opened the account through Subhasish Bose (12') but Mato Grgic (58') was guilty of scoring an own-goal to hand the equaliser to Bengaluru. Diego Carlos (77') brought the visitor back in the game but its happiness was short-lived as Sunil Chhetri (89') scored from a spot-kick. Borges (90+4') however emerged the hero with a strike moments before the final whistle.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

1) Bengaluru defeated for the first time this season

After six unbeaten games this season, Bengaluru fell to a defeat for the first time on Sunday. Conceding three goals — the most the Blues have in a single match this season — Carles Caudrat's men rued the chance to go top of the table.

The loss keeps Bengaluru third, below ATK and Goa, both of whom have been in fine form this season.

2) 'Fortress' breached

Mumbai's 3-2 win also meant that Bengaluru's 13-match unbeaten run at its home, the Kanteerava stadium, was broken.

The last time Bengaluru was defeated was in March, 2018. Chennaiyin had beaten Bengaluru 3-2 in the final to win the 2017-18 edition of ISL. Raphael Augusto was then at Chennaiyin and had netted one goal in the final, alongside Mailson Alves, who had struck twice.

Sunil Chhetri and Miku had scored for Bengaluru but it had gone in vain as the trophy was lifted by Chennaiyin for the second time.

3) Sougou, Chermiti quiet but Indians step up for Mumbai

On Sunday, Mumbai's foreigners, Moudou Sougou and Amine Chermiti, failed to get on the scoresheet for the visiting side but its Indian contingent stepped up. Subhasish Bose scored the first goal, Raynier Fernandes was involved in the second strike and Rowllin Borges netted the winner.