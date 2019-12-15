ISL 2019-20: Borges' stoppage-time goal ends Bengaluru's unbeaten run

Mumbai City FC ended Bengaluru FC’s 13-match unbeaten home run, stretching back to the 2017-18 final against Chennaiyin FC, with a gallant 3-2 win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.



The winner came in stoppage time when Rowllin Borges turned in the ball from point-blank range after defender Subhasish Bose had headed a corner goalwards. For a fleeting minute or two before that, the away side had nearly seen all hopes of a win evaporate as Sunil Chhetri converted from the penalty spot following Sarthak Golui’s handball.



But Jorge Costa’s men secured a much-needed first win in seven matches to ensure that they wouldn’t be left ruing a missed first-half penalty by Mohamed Larbi and an own goal by Mato Grgic.



Mumbai had come with a clear plan, to allow BFC to have the ball and hit on the counter, with Borges and fellow midfielder Paulo Machado at the heart of the strategy. The pace upfront was provided by Modou Sougou.



On 12 minutes, Borges initiated one such move that resulted in a corner which eventually led to the opener. Larbi swung in a superb cross from the left flank which Subhasish, formerly of BFC, met unmarked at the far post and headed in off Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s face. Left-back Nishu Kumar had such a torrid time that he was duly replaced at half-time.

BFC’s only chance came when Erik Paartalu sent a fine chip into the path of Udanta Singh, but Subhasish did well to cover. If not for Gurpreet, the home side would have been staring down the barrel at half-time. Juanan was adjudged to have pushed forward Amine Chermiti inside the area but Gurpreet saved the resultant penalty by throwing himself to his right to parry away a fierce Larbi shot.



BFC’s equalised in the 58th minute after the ball went in off Mumbai defender Grgic’s shoulder. But on 77 minutes, substitutes Diego Carlos and Raynier Fernandes thought they had secured Mumbai the win, with the former heading in a cross from the left wing. The evening almost turned soar with Chhetri's goal before Borges ensured a joyous ending.

