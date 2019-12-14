ISL 2019-20: Corominas, Fall help Goa to 2-1 win over ATK

FC Goa emerged 2-1 winner against ATK following a Indian Super League game of two contrasting halves at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Following a sedate first-half, three goals in six minutes after the break tilted the scales in favour of the host. Mourtada Fall (60') headed in the opener for Goa but ATK equalised through Jobby Justin (64'). Ferran Corominas (66') made an impact at the other end two minutes later to restore his side's advantage.

As it happened| Goa 2-1 ATK

With 15 points from eight matches, Sergio Lobera's team has displaced ATK at the top of the table. Antonio Habas' men are second with 14 points.

Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues dominated the midfield, pushing ATK on the back foot. However, neither team was able to carve out clear chances. David Williams charged at the Goa defence just before the break, to create an opening. Seriton Fernandes' firm challenge prevented the forward from getting a shot away quickly before Carlos Pena came around to clear the danger.

Goa's dominance was finally rewarded from a set-piece at the hour-mark. Brandon Fernandes picked up his fifth assist of the season by delivering an excellent free-kick towards the far post from the right flank. Mourtada Fall outmuscled Augustin Garcia to head the ball into the net to put Goa ahead.

Justin’s maiden ISL goal turned out to be ATK’s equaliser. Sehnaj Singh fed Roy Krishna into the box but Fall slid in with a brilliant tackle to take the ball off the striker. A minute after coming on, Justin tapped home the rebound.

Goa, however, regained its lead from a quick counter; Boumous played a clever ball across the goal from the right for Ferran Corominas who guided it in at the near post.