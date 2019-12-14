ISL 2019-20 LIVE: Goa 0-0 ATK - Gaurs dominate possession

Good evening, folks! Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and ATK. This is Manasi Pathak and I shall provide you with all updates from the fixture as two of the league's best attacking forces face off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

LIVE UPDATES:

39' - The game has slowed down as we enter the final ten minutes of the first half. The half has been totally dominated by Goa, which has made good use of the width of the field. Goa has time and again attacked from the right side, making Soosairaj track back more often than not.

35' - ATK has its first set-piece as Javier takes the free-kick from a good position. His delivery, which is sent from distance, is blocked by Fall who jumps high. It is still goalless at the JLN stadium.

33' - WHAT A WASTE! Jackichand does so well to keep Soosairaj busy on the wing as he dodges the ATK man. Meanwhile, Boumous moves in the box and just as Jacki wins the battle with Soosai, he whips in a cross for the Frenchman. Boumous' first touch is wasteful and Goa miss the chance to open the account!

30' - On the counter, ATK tries to move up the pitch through Garcia on the left wing. He, however, lacks the pace to trouble Lenny. ATK move the ball around in midfield until he reaches Prabir, who tries an optimistic diagonal ball which is blocked by Goa. Meanwhile, Sehnaj is booked for a foul.

27' - OVER! Boumous' shot off the corner kick sails over the bar! After two short corners, Brandon keeps the corner-kick high for the third set-piece, which is sent towards the net by Boumous -- who took his time to take a touch and swing his right foot for a power-packed effort.

25' - Garcia is released by Williams and the Spaniard threatens from the left flank. Fall, however, comes to Goa's rescue and Nawaz goes out to collect the ball.

STAT: Ball possession stats: Goa 62%-38% ATK.

21' - CHANCE! Jahouh with an usual cross in the box as he moves up the right side. He looks to feed Coro in the box for a tap-in goal but Arindam gets to the delivery before Coro can.

19' - Goa makes space in the midfield as it exchanges the ball from right to left. Lenny begins the move and Mandar makes a timely run in the box. However, just as Mandar pulls back the ball for Mandar outside the box, ATK defenders close down.

17' - Soosairaj finally gets the time and space to travel with the ball from the left wing but his run is cut short as Jahouh closes down on him.

14' - Seriton enters the referee's book for a tackle from behind on ATK's Javier.

12' - Boumous tries to tread a pass to Coro after he makes the run past Kotal, but the touch is too heavy on the delivery. A lot happening in this match!

11' - Goa has, so far, built most of its attacks from the right channel. The host has picked ATK's left side of defence to penetrate -- testing Salam and Soosairaj.

9' - Brandon, from the right side, whips a cross across the face of goal! Boumous looks unimpressed as he was ready for a potential header at the far post.

7' - Boumous releases Jacki on the right and the Indian international makes the run on the flank. He tries to cross the ball for Brandon in front of goal but Kotal blocks! Meanwhile Iniguez is booked.

3' - What an entertaining start this has been! ATK charge forward through Williams but Fall intercepts the onrushing attacker. Moments later, Boumous tries to threaten ATK's backline from the left side but his squared pass is slotted away from Coro in the box.

1' - Kick-off! Goa vs ATK is underway.

- The return of Ferran Corominas is the big news tonight. The Spaniard comes back from injury, having missed three games. Coro has scored three goals in four matches for the Gaurs.

- Three changes for Goa from its away win to Hyderabad: Corominas, Jackichand, Fall come in for Bedia, Doungel and Chinglensana. ATK is unchanged from its 3-0 win over NorthEast United in Guwahati.

Line-ups Goa XI (4-2-3-1): Nawaz; Seriton, Pena, Fall, Mandar; Lenny, Jahouh; Jackichand, Boumous, Brandon; Corominas. ATK XI (3-4-1-2): Arindam; Kotal, Iniguez, Salam; Prabir, Sehnaj, Javier, Soosairaj; Garcia; Krishna, Williams.

Match preview

Two of the most attacking sides in the Indian Super League (ISL) -- FC Goa and ATK -- lock horns today.

Goa, known for its fluid attacking style, has not exactly been at its best this season due to a variety of factors including injuries and suspensions. Despite that, it has picked up points even from lost causes, coming up with injury-time equalisers on at least three occasions.

The Gaurs find themselves third on the table with 12 points from seven games. Their opponent, ATK, has been brilliant ever since its opening day loss against Kerala Blasters FC. ATK is unbeaten in six games now and sits on top of the table with 14 points.

The match also sees the two best attacks in the league go head to head. ATK has scored 15 goals while FC Goa has pumped 13 so far.

Goa’s attack is expected to be further boosted by the return of star striker Ferran Corominas.

ATK’s attack, however, carries an equal if not a greater threat. Led by Roy Krishna, who leads the scoring charts this season with six goals, and David Williams, ATK has the ability to score at will. Add the creativity of Javier Hernandez and Edu Garcia into the mix, the Goan midfield will have to be at their best.

More importantly, ATK wouldn’t mind Goa enjoying most of the possession, given the pace it has going forward. Antonio Habas’ team is deadly on the counter and when given space to attack, Krishna and Williams are near unstoppable as NorthEast United found out in a 3-0 defeat last time out.

Interestingly, Lobera’s Goa has never lost to an ATK side while Antonio Habas’ ATK team has never lost to Goa.

Match details

FC Goa vs ATK will be telecast on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed live on Hotstar. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.