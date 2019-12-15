Sweden U-17 coach praises India U-17 women's team after friendly loss

Going down by three goals to Sweden in the first friendly to is part of learning process for the Indian under-17 girls feels Sweden coach Par Lagerstorm.

Lagerstorm showered praise on the Indian defence after his team had scored thrice and dominated in phases in the practice game on Friday.

“The defence was very organized. We have some really fast players, Monica Jusubah, who is one of the fastest players in Sweden and a strong player too. The Indian defence was very strong, both physically and in their speed and read her game well. You have something to build on,” he said.

The Thomas Dennerby coached side tested the Sweden defence in the final minutes as striker Sumati Kumari went close to scoring a goal for the home side. Lagerstrom observed: “In the last 15 minutes, India were playing really good and launched counter-attacks. They were really good near the penalty box, but need to have a midfield game too.”

READ | India U-17 women's team loses first match under Thomas Dennerby

India coach Dennerby felt that playing against Thailand and Sweden will help the girls appreciate the things they are taught in training. “For example, if a player is taking four touches to control the ball, she will realise that two touches is the time available to take a decision in match situation.”

He added: “We plan to get ready by November 2020. I don’t want to put too much load now and risk the chances of injury to players.” The three-nation friendlies is the first tournament experience for India U-17 probables under Dennerby. Tackling Thailand is only step two on a long journey.

The Indian under-17 team will face Thailand in the second practice game at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday as it prepares for the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.