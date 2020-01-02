Football Football I-League 2019-20: Pedro Manzi announces Chennai City exit Pedro Manzi, who was part of Chennai City's I-League-winning campaign last season, announced his exit on Instagram. Team Sportstar 02 January, 2020 23:32 IST Pedro Manzi was the joint top-scorer last season with Willis Plaza. - AIFF MEDIA Team Sportstar 02 January, 2020 23:32 IST Pedro Manzi announced his Chennai City exit on Thursday in an Instagram post. The Spanish striker won the I-League last season with Chennai City, scoring 21 goals to be the joint top-scorer. Manzi played two games for Chennai this season and scored a goal. Announcing his departure he wrote on Instagram, "I hate goodbyes... I thought this wouldn't happen so soon but it's time to say goodbye to Chennai City FC. It has been a difficult decision, but this is football and I leave India start to a new adventure in Japan." View this post on Instagram Odio las despedidas ... Pensé que esto no sucedería tan pronto pero es hora de decir adiós al Chennai City Fc. Fue más que un año grandioso en el que hicimos historia ganando la I-league. Ha sido un honor representar este club como capitán. Solo tengo palabras de agradecimiento a los aficionados del CCFC que se han convertido en mi familia. Ha sido una decisión difícil, pero esto es fútbol y dejo la india para empezar una nueva aventura en Japón. . Muchas gracias A post shared by Pedro Manzi Cruz (@pedroj.manzicruz) on Jan 2, 2020 at 8:27am PST Chennai City is eighth on the points table with five points from five matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos