I-League 2022-23: Full fixtures list, date, match timings, teams and venues

The latest I-League 2022-23 season will kick off on 12 November at Malappuram, Kerala, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala will face last season runner-up Mohammedan Sporting in the opening match.

With the last two seasons being played in a bio-bubble, all the matches took place in Kolkata, Kalyani and Naihati in West Bengal. With the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, all 12 clubs are set to play in as many as 13 venues across the country.

Champion Gokulam Kerala will play six of its home matches at the Payannad Stadium in Malappuram, while the other five will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, where it has already been playing in the previous campaigns.

Real Kashmir has shifted its venue to the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar will also make its I-League debut.

In New Delhi and Hyderabad, the Chhatrasal Stadium and Deccan Arena in Hyderabad will be the other two venues debuting in the league this season for Sreenidi Deccan FC and Sudeva Delhi FC, respectively.

Kenkre FC will be hosting its home games at the Cooperage in Mumbai. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Ambedkar Stadium will play host to Rajasthan United FC.

Among the other clubs, Mohammedan Sporting will operate from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, Churchill Brothers FC from the Bambolim Stadium, Goa, Aizawl FC from the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, RoundGlass Punjab from the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkhula, while Imphal clubs NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will play in the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

