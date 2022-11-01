ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City’s Amey Ranawade to miss rest of the season due to knee injury

The 24-year-old defender suffered a knee injury in the semifinal of the 2022 Durand Cup against Mohammedan SC and has since undergone successful surgery.

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 18:39 IST
Amey (right) is currently recovering well and will continue his rehabilitation at the Indian Super League club.

Amey (right) is currently recovering well and will continue his rehabilitation at the Indian Super League club. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Mumbai City FC defender Amey Ranawade will miss the remained of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season despite recovering from a knee injury, the ISL club confirmed on Tuesday.

“Mumbai City can confirm that Amey Ranawade will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League season. The 24-year-old defender suffered a knee injury in the semifinal of the 2022 Durand Cup against Mohammedan SC and has since undergone successful surgery,” the club said in a statement.

“Amey is currently recovering well and will continue his rehabilitation with the Club. We wish Amey a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon.”

Mumbai City FC sits third in the league table with two wins and as many draws in four game and will take on ATK Mohun Bagan next, on November 6, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

