MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Mohammedan Sporting Club in potential title decider

Despite being billed as a ‘title decider’, Sreenidi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto refused to get drawn into championship talk and reiterated the focus was taking it game by game.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 14:33 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sreenidi Deccan’s Albino Gomes (left) in training session on the eve of the match in Hyderabad
Sreenidi Deccan’s Albino Gomes (left) in training session on the eve of the match in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan’s Albino Gomes (left) in training session on the eve of the match in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club host Mohammedan Sporting Club in a mouthwatering top of the table I League clash here at the Deccan Arena on Thursday.

The Deccan Warriors are currently in third place in the I-League standings but could displace the Black Panthers at the top with a win. The corresponding fixture had ended in a 2-1 win for Mohammedan SC in Kolkata.

Despite being billed as a ‘title decider’, Sreenidi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto refused to get drawn into championship talk and reiterated the focus was taking it game by game.

 “The league will not be decided tomorrow, neither for Sreenidi Deccan nor for Mohammedan SC. Everyone was saying the league was done in December but it is a different story now,” he said. 

“First, they were talking about Mohammedan SC and now they are talking about Gokulam Kerala. Here at Sreenidi Deccan, we are talking about the three points on offer tomorrow and our focus is on working hard to get them,” Vaz Pinto said.

Winger Kean Lewis faced a challenging initial period after signing for Sreenidi Deccan in summer but the experienced 31-year-old, who played for Mohammedan SC last season, has been one of the most consistent performers in the team of late.

“Every player wants to play and I am no different. I am happy to keep contributing and help the team keep winning,” he said. “Both teams have different players as compared to last season so it is difficult to predict how the game will pan out tomorrow, but we will be playing to win.”

Streaming/telecast information
The match will kick off at 4:30 pm and will be telecast live on Eurosport India, the Indian Football YouTube channel and the FanCode App. Entry for fans is free.

Related Topics

I-League /

Mohammedan Sporting /

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Mohammedan Sporting Club in potential title decider
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Hockey India: Statements by outgoing officials claiming divisions within the organisation are not correct
    Team Sportstar
  3. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand - Double(s) delight for Indian badminton
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. NBA roundup: Cavs’ Max Strus hits half-court winner at buzzer
    Reuters
  5. Uday Saharan wins Emerging Hero award at the Sportstar ‘Focus Punjab’ Conclave
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Mohammedan Sporting Club in potential title decider
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Argentina to play exhibition against Costa Rica instead of Nigeria in Los Angeles on March 26
    AP
  3. Man Utd boss Ten Hag doesn’t want Ratcliffe vote of confidence
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga boss says rejection of investor deal ‘bad for the league’
    AFP
  5. US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Mohammedan Sporting Club in potential title decider
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Hockey India: Statements by outgoing officials claiming divisions within the organisation are not correct
    Team Sportstar
  3. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand - Double(s) delight for Indian badminton
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. NBA roundup: Cavs’ Max Strus hits half-court winner at buzzer
    Reuters
  5. Uday Saharan wins Emerging Hero award at the Sportstar ‘Focus Punjab’ Conclave
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment