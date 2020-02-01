I-League: Roberston, Higginbotham power Real Kashmir to 2-0 win

A goal on either side of halftime helped Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) beat former champion Aizawl FC in a crucial I-League clash here on Saturday.

Kallum Higginbotham opened the scoring for the visitor in the 17th minute. Mason Roberston completed the scoreline in the 82nd minute.

RKFC's second win on the trot moved IT to the fifth spot in the standings with 12 points from eight matches. RKFC co-founder Sandeep Chatto said, “It has been an emphatic win and now we are at the fifth position. I am sure that in the coming matches we will reach among the first three.

"The team is jumping back with two wins and two upsets and a draw in the last five matches. Now I am sure that the team and coach have reworked their strategy for bringing out the real magic of real Kashmir."

Aizawl meanwhile is 10th in the table with only 8 points from nine games. The home side has now gone winless in six consecutive matches.

RKFC dominated the proceedings right from the kickoff and deservedly went ahead through Higginbotham's classic finish. The Englishman received a pass from Robertson and unleashed a right-footed shot from the centre of the box which crashed into the bottom left corner.

RKFC went into the break leading by a goal. It maintained its ascendancy after the break and coach Dave Roberston introduced Gnohere Krizo in place of Higginbotham in the 68th minute to add more muscle to the attack.

The move paid off after Robertson controlled Krizo's pass and converted from the centre of the box to secure all three points for the 'Snow Leopards'.