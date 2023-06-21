MagazineBuy Print

India, Pakistan players break into a fight as Stimac gets red card in SAFF Championship game

Stimac was sent off during India’s game against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 20:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian football coach Igor Stimac during practice session ahead of their match against Kyrgyz Republic during the Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal, Manipur.
Indian football coach Igor Stimac during practice session ahead of their match against Kyrgyz Republic during the Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal, Manipur. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Indian football coach Igor Stimac during practice session ahead of their match against Kyrgyz Republic during the Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal, Manipur. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

India head coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card during India’ SAFF Championship game against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Croat was sent off for dissent after he had an arguement with multiple Pakistani player over a throw in call.

The assistant referee had awarded a throw in to Pakistan and a player proceeded to take it. Stimac, standing at the touchline, poked the ball out of the Pakistani players hand and demanded the call to be in his side’s favour.

This led to pushing and shoving between multiple players of both teams. However, even after the scuffle was broken Stimac argued with the referee.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
