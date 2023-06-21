India, Pakistan players break into a fight as Stimac gets red card in SAFF Championship game

India head coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card during India’ SAFF Championship game against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Croat was sent off for dissent after he had an arguement with multiple Pakistani player over a throw in call.

The assistant referee had awarded a throw in to Pakistan and a player proceeded to take it. Stimac, standing at the touchline, poked the ball out of the Pakistani players hand and demanded the call to be in his side’s favour.

This led to pushing and shoving between multiple players of both teams. However, even after the scuffle was broken Stimac argued with the referee.

