AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualification: India ends campaign with 2-1 win over Kuwait

India signed off from the AFC U-20 Asian Cup on a victorious note with a 2-1 win against Kuwait at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Kuwait City on Tuesday.

With this win, India finished third in Group H, behind Australia and Iraq.

Taison Singh and Gurkirat Singh scored the two goals for India, while Saleh Almehtab was the sole goal scorer for Kuwait.

Captain Taison gave India the early lead in the eighth minute, when he burst into the box, skipped past his marker and laced a powerful shot into the top corner.

Kuwait pounced on the attack soon after, and Jarah Alheleeli struck the Indian cross-bar from a free-kick.

India headed to the dressing room at the half time break with a goal lead.

Kuwait came out with more impetus after the change of ends, with Yosef Alshammari looking to make a few darting runs. However, it was Taison who had the first real chance of the half in the 53rd minute, when he charged down the right, cut inside, and unleashed a left-footer that was saved by Alajmi.

With under 20 minutes to go, it was a tale of two free-kicks. Kuwait captain Saleh Almehtab curled a free-kick into the Indian goal to equalise for the host.

Kuwait's lead lasted for just three minutes, however, as Taison, on one of his numerous runs down the right, was brought down outside the Kuwaiti area. Gurkirat stepped up to the ball and sent a powerful shot goalwards, as it took a deflection before going into the net.

India 2 (Taison Singh 8’, Gurkirat Singh 77’) beat Kuwait 1 (Saleh Almehtab 73’)