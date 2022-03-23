Bahrain vs India: Bheke's goal in vain as India loses 2-1 to Bahrain

Bahrain beat India 2-1 in a well-fought match with Mahdi Al-Humaidan scoring the winner in the 88th minute at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Arad, Bahrain on Wednesday.

Gupreet Singh Sandhu provided India early hope when he saved a penalty kick in the seventh minute, but soon the hosts started to attack and ran rings around the Indian defence with Mohammed Al-Hardan putting his name on the scoresheet with a stunner on the volley.

AS IT HAPPENED | Bahrain 2-1 India Highlights: Humaidan's goal wins it for Bahrain; Bheke scores for India

In the second half, Stimac's side decided to replace Listion Colaco with Naorem Roshan Singh and that made an instant impact. The Bengaluru FC player crossed it from the right and Rahul Bheke headed it into the net to make it all square.

However, late in the second half, Bahranian forward Mahdi Al-Humaidan scored a tap in as is team hit on the counter to make it extend India's run without a single win agsint Bahrain ine seven matches.