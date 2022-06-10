Football Football India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: All you need to know, where to watch, predicted XI India takes on Afghanistan in its second match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Here's everything you need to know about the contest. Team Sportstar 10 June, 2022 18:00 IST India's Liston Colaco in action against Cambodia in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. - AIFF Team Sportstar 10 June, 2022 18:00 IST India will play Afghanistan in its second Group D AFC Asian Cup qualifying match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. India started its third round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 win against Cambodia. Both goals were scored by captain Sunil Chhetri. Afghanistan, on the other hand, started with a 1-2 loss against Hong Kong. India (ranked 106th) and Afghanistan (ranked 150th) have met 10 times, out of which the Blue Tigers have won six times. Afghanistan has won three and one match has ended in a draw. READ: From Colaco to Pandita, five young players to watch out for in the Indian football teamBoth teams met for the first time in the 1951 Asian Games semifinal in New Delhi. India won the match 3-0 with Pansanttom Venkatesh, Sheoo Mewalal, and Santosh Nandy scoring for the host. The last time both teams met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Technically both goals in the match were scored by the Lions of Khorasan. Ovays Azizi of Aghanistan scored an own goal while Hossein Zamani scored the other. Complete Head-to-Head listDateMatchScoreCompetitionMarch 6, 1951India vs Afghanistan3-0Asian GamesJanuary 12, 2003Afghanistan vs India 0-4SAFF ChampionshipJuly 30, 2008 India vs Afghanistan1-0SAFF ChampionshipDecember 5, 2009India vs Afghanistan1-0SAFF ChampionshipDecember 3, 2011India vs Afghanistan1-1SAFF ChampionshipDecember 11, 2011India vs Afghanistan4-0 SAFF Championship (Final)September 11, 2013India vs Afghanistan2-0SAFF Championship (Final)January 3, 2016 India vs Afghanistan2-1SAFF Championship (Final)November 14, 2019Afghanistan vs India 1-1FIFA World Cup QualifiersJune 15, 2021India vs Afghanistan1-1 FIFA World Cup QualifiersForm GuideIndia’s morale will be high after winning its opening qualifying match against Cambodia. However, despite the win, the Blue Tigers were wasteful with their chances and Chhetri, in his post-match comments, said that his team couldn’t utilise its chances to the maximum. Afghanistan would be eager to bounce back, which makes for a potentially feisty encounter between the two teams.India's last five matchesWin: India 2-0 CambodiaLoss: India 0-2 JordanLoss: India 0-3 BelarusLoss: Bahrain 2-1 India Win: India 3-0 NepalAfghanistan's last five matches Loss: Hong Kong 2-1 AfghanistanLoss: Vietnam 2-0 AfghanistanLoss: Afghanistan 0-1 Jordan U-23Win: Afghanistan 3-0 KuwaitDraw: India 1-1 AfghanistanTeam newsIndia, which tops the Group D table after winning its opening match against Cambodia, can take a further step towards qualification if it wins against Afghanistan. Midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte remains out of the qualifiers with an injury. Rahul Bheke remains uncertain and Roshan Singh, who picked up a slight knock in the last match, may start on the bench. READ: Liston Colaco: We can surely achieve greater things for the national teamAfghanistan, which is third in the table, has no significant injury concern and coach Anoush Dastgi will most likely have his full squad to choose from.Predicted XIIndia’s Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa; Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri.Afghanistan’s Predicted XI: Ovayz Azizi (GK); David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Amiri, Najim Haidary; Farshad Noor, Noor Husin; Maziar Kouhyar, Omid Popalzay, Omran Haydari; Mushtaq Ahmadi.When and where to watch?The India vs Afghanistan match will kick off at 8:30 pm at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India. The match will be live telecast on Star Sports 3 and can be watched online on OTT platforms Disney +Hotstar and JioTV. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :