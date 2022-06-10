India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: All you need to know, where to watch, predicted XI

India will play Afghanistan in its second Group D AFC Asian Cup qualifying match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

India started its third round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 win against Cambodia. Both goals were scored by captain Sunil Chhetri. Afghanistan, on the other hand, started with a 1-2 loss against Hong Kong.

India (ranked 106th) and Afghanistan (ranked 150th) have met 10 times, out of which the Blue Tigers have won six times. Afghanistan has won three and one match has ended in a draw.

Both teams met for the first time in the 1951 Asian Games semifinal in New Delhi. India won the match 3-0 with Pansanttom Venkatesh, Sheoo Mewalal, and Santosh Nandy scoring for the host.

The last time both teams met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Technically both goals in the match were scored by the Lions of Khorasan. Ovays Azizi of Aghanistan scored an own goal while Hossein Zamani scored the other.

Complete Head-to-Head list

Date Match Score Competition March 6, 1951 India vs Afghanistan 3-0 Asian Games January 12, 2003 Afghanistan vs India 0-4 SAFF Championship July 30, 2008 India vs Afghanistan 1-0 SAFF Championship December 5, 2009 India vs Afghanistan 1-0 SAFF Championship December 3, 2011 India vs Afghanistan 1-1 SAFF Championship December 11, 2011 India vs Afghanistan 4-0 SAFF Championship (Final) September 11, 2013 India vs Afghanistan 2-0 SAFF Championship (Final) January 3, 2016 India vs Afghanistan 2-1 SAFF Championship (Final) November 14, 2019 Afghanistan vs India 1-1 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers June 15, 2021 India vs Afghanistan 1-1 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Form Guide

India’s morale will be high after winning its opening qualifying match against Cambodia. However, despite the win, the Blue Tigers were wasteful with their chances and Chhetri, in his post-match comments, said that his team couldn’t utilise its chances to the maximum.

Afghanistan would be eager to bounce back, which makes for a potentially feisty encounter between the two teams.

India's last five matches

Win: India 2-0 Cambodia

Loss: India 0-2 Jordan

Loss: India 0-3 Belarus

Loss: Bahrain 2-1 India

Win: India 3-0 Nepal

Afghanistan's last five matches

Loss: Hong Kong 2-1 Afghanistan

Loss: Vietnam 2-0 Afghanistan

Loss: Afghanistan 0-1 Jordan U-23

Win: Afghanistan 3-0 Kuwait

Draw: India 1-1 Afghanistan

Team news

India, which tops the Group D table after winning its opening match against Cambodia, can take a further step towards qualification if it wins against Afghanistan. Midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte remains out of the qualifiers with an injury. Rahul Bheke remains uncertain and Roshan Singh, who picked up a slight knock in the last match, may start on the bench.

Afghanistan, which is third in the table, has no significant injury concern and coach Anoush Dastgi will most likely have his full squad to choose from.

Predicted XI

India’s Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa; Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri. Afghanistan’s Predicted XI: Ovayz Azizi (GK); David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Amiri, Najim Haidary; Farshad Noor, Noor Husin; Maziar Kouhyar, Omid Popalzay, Omran Haydari; Mushtaq Ahmadi.

When and where to watch?