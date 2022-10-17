Hello and welcome to the highlights from Sportstar’s coverage of the India vs Brazil match in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
Skipper Oraon takes her team close to the stands and thanks the Bhubaneshwar crowd for its support over the three games. India’s campaign comes to an end with this. It has had much to learn and got a clear picture of where it stands in terms of quality. Nonetheless, it has been a historic few days for India. There’s work to be done but much to be hopeful about.
India conceded a goal in the 11th minute with Berchon getting on the scoresheet. India then held the scoreline at 1-0 for a major part of the first half. Brazil was able to get it second goal just before the half ended through Aline. The No.7 scored a third with a stunning long range attempt minutes into the second half. A tired India allowed two more stunners from substitute Lara before the match ended.
The game ends and India’s nightmare ends. Brazil advances to the quarterfinals. It remains second in the group and will face Germany.
Poornima is on the left flank and she receives a pass from Neha. She is unable to sort her feet out and the ball runs out of play.
Brazil has five goals! India fails to clear the ball from the penalty area and the ball goes to Lara’s feet on the right side. This time she curls the ball into the far post and Melody is beaten from long range yet again.
There are five minutes added to the second half as Aninha is momentarily taken out of the field by the medical staff to treat an injury.
Neha is on the left flank with the ball. She has two players with her and she has a chance to build a dangerous play. But she does not look up and crosses into the box. No one is there yet and the ball is cleared out of danger.
Brazil leads 4-0! Lara has seen Aline’s goal and she raises the bar. She gets the ball from the left, cuts in and lets the ball fly. The ball crashes into the net on the top left corner.
Juju is juggling the ball past two Indian defender and she succeeds in giving a corner to India.
Brazil tries to make its way into India’s penalty area but the ball goes long and hands a goal kick to India.
Elu is given her maiden appearance in the tournament. Soares goes off. Brazil ensuring that its main players stay safe and giving minutes to the squad players as well.
Lara crosses from the right but the striker’s header is weak and rolls out wide off goal.
Gusmao pulls up with a cramp and India gets the ball. Neha plays the ball through to Anita Kumari. The pass is overplayed and Soares charges out and clears the ball out of play.
It is building an attack from the right. India has a chance to clear the ball but fails to do so yet again. A Brazil player takes a shot but a deflection off and Indian defender takes it wide.
That a chance gone begging for Brazil. It plays a cross in from the left side and Rhaissa is there to meet the ball but misjudges the flight of the ball. Goal kick to India.
Brazil maintains pressure in and around India’s penalty area. India has just not been able to clear the ball out of danger.
Another patient build-up by Brazil and the ball lands with Juju on the right flank. She wins a corner for her side.
Ana Flavia and Aline make way for Julia and Juju.
Lavanya comes onto the field.
Brazil gets a free kick and plays out a clever set-piece routine. A Brazil player stands over the ball but with her back to the goal. She slyly rolls the ball to her left and Lara rushes to the ball and takes a shot. The ball is going into the left corner until Melody Chanu saves it.
India intercepts a pass and Neha is off on a run but Brazil does not panic and thwarts the attack. Clinical from the South Americans.
Loktongbam comes in place of Dsouza in the defence.
Berchon turns and takes a shot. The ball is sailing into the top right corner but the Indian keeper gets a save in and gives away a corner.
Neha is able to beat a couple of Brazil defenders and make a run into the Brazil half. But Lins catches up with her and brush the Indian away to win back the ball.
It is 3-0 to Brazil! Take a Aline, that is a goal of the tournament contender. She is on the edge of the penalty area when she gets a pass from Rebeca. She turns, takes two steps to hert right and unleashes a scorcher. Chanu has no chance.
The second half begins and India gets an entry into the penalty area but no threat comes out of it. Neha is down after a knock on her abdomen. Brazil with a couple of changes. Rhaisa and Lara brought in for Jhonson and Carol
The Brazilian team can be seen warming up with drills before the second half gets underway.
Germany and Nigeria have sealed their places in the last eight of the World Cup. USA and Brazil have their noses in front and are the favourites to advance from Group A.
The referee gets the first half to an end. Thomas Dennerby has some thinking to do if he wants his side to test the Brazilians. India has had nothing but a couple of long range efforts. Brazil, though, has been made to work hard but has clearly been the dominant side. It opened the scoring with Berchon firing in from close range in the 11th minute. India was able to keep the Brazil scorers at bay for a prolonged period before Aline doubled the lead on the cusp of half-time. Back for 15 minutes for more action.
Aline scores for Brazil! Poor defending by India. It first fails to intercept a tame pass from Brazil through the middle of the pitch. Flavia gets the ball on the right. she dummies a pass and foxes the Indian defender and passes it into the six-yard box. Aline is waiting and puts the ball beyond Chanu’s reach.
India with a sustained effort on the left flank. It wins a series of throw ins but unable to get the ball into the Brazil penalty area.
The Indian midfielder is through on goal. She just has the keeper to beat but is unable to. Wouldn’t have counted as the assitant raises the flag for offside.
Brazil wins a freekick for a handball. Berchon steps up to take it from the left side. Her shot goes wide of the left post.
Brazil plays a ball from the left and India is unable to clear it. Flavia arrives in the penalty area from the left and fires a shot in. Chanu is able to get down low and save it.
A rare attempt by India. Neha gets a cross from the right flank and her first touch is able to take the ball past Lins. She is too early in taking the shot and the ball goes into Soares’ arms on one bounce.
Shilky Devi is attempting a clearance. But the shot is weak and Brazil wins the ball. It is able to take a shot but the attempt goes way over the crossbar.
The American team has taken the lead in the other match of Group A. As it stands, USA and Brazil are going to the quarterfinals.
The stat graphic shows Brazil has had six shots compared to India’s one.
Brazil wins three back-to-back corners but the Indian defence manages to keep the ball out of net.
Anita Kumari is the lone Indian fighting for the scraps in the Brazilian half. Brazil keeps the composure and ensure the Indian striker does not get any chance of obtaining the ball.
Flavia cuts in from the right flank and drills a long range effort. Chanu saves again.
Carol takes the ball to her left and fires a shot. She fails to meet it properly and the ball goes rolling into the Indian keeper’s arms.
The away side has the momentum. It has been building attack after attack from the right flank. India’s Oraon has looked clueless on how to deal with the onslaught.
It’s 1-0 to Brazil. Amaro gets a pass from the centre of the field. The No. 7 gets off on her wheels and runs easily past Oraon to the touch line on the right. She squares the ball towards the space in the penalty area where Berchon slots it home.
The stat graphic shows Brazil has 72% possession.
Firmino plays a through pass from the middle of the park to Amaro on the right. Amaro fights off an Indian defender and is able to put a cross in. The attempt, however, is too close to the Indian custodian and she safely collects it.
Brazil builds an attack from the left as Berchon plays a cross to the centre. The ball is rolling inside the Indian penalty area when Chanu decides to come out of her line and collect it. He squanders the ball away and Jhonson has an open goal to aim at. The shot goes wide of the left post.
India clears a ball from the back which lands up in the Brazil half. No defender clears it and Anita Kumari is chasing it. Soares, however, comes out of her penalty area and prevents any threat.
Chanu takes a goal kick after a Brazil attack fizzles out. The long ball is met by a Brazilian header and goes out of play. India moves the ball in, has a chance to build forward but looses the ball.
India tries a long ball first up but the ball rolls out for a goal kick. Brazil’s Lins prevents any Indian from getting to the ball and gets her team the goal kick.
India gets the ball rolling as it sets out to pull off a win against the mighty Brazil.
The Brazilian anthem is played followed by India’s Jana Gana Mana.
After the patient wait in the tunnel, the two teams are finally walking out to the field. Both teams will play in their away kits. India in orange and Brazil in blue.
The FIFA banners and flags are being carried to the middle of the park. Moments before the match begins.
The other fixture in the group is also underway at the same time. The winner of the match will qualify for the quarterfinals.
While India might be out, three teams are in contention for the knockout spots. USA and Brazil have four points each while Morocco sits on three points in the third place.
“I think we have to be as aggressive as we were against Morocco. We must be quick in pressing and defending well and to shut down spaces.”
Soares - Pereira, Rebeca, Lins, Alice, Aninha, Flavia, Amaro, Firmino, Berchon, Jhonson
Chanu - Shilky Devi, Oraon, Babina Devi, Neha, D’Souza, Anita Kumari, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Rejiya Devi, Kajal
Host India will play for pride, while for a few others, there’s a lot at stake in the final Group A and Group B games of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with three quarterfinal spots still to fight for.
India and Brazil from Group A and Nigeria and Chile from Group B will be in action at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The other four teams from the same groups (USA, Morocco – Group A and Germany, New Zealand – Group B) will play their matches at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.
Brazil has four points from two matches, while Morocco – after beating India 3-0 – has three points, sitting third on the points table.
If the young Atlas Lionesses beat the United States of America (USA) on October 17 and Brazil fails to draw or win against the host tomorrow, the South American team will be out of the World Cup.
Simone Jatoba, the Brazilian head coach, has started with the same eleven in both games, and gave his regulars a rest day ahead of the important clash.
On match eve, the team stressed on endurance training – two its players (Aline and Jhonson) suffered from cramps mid-game in the tie against the USA.
For India, hopes of further progress in the tournament are over after two consecutive losses. The host and New Zealand are the only two teams in the tournament without a point so far.
Against Brazil, head coach Thomas Dennerby said that the team would look to limit its opponent’s goal-scoring prowess and steal a goal, if possible.
“I think we have to be as aggressive as we were against Morocco. We must be quick in pressing and defending well and to shut down spaces because we know they have a super-fast forward in No. 9,” he said, talking about Jhonson.
“If you look at the stats, she is up over 33 km/hr – that’s top-class speed. They have good wingers and midfielders that can feed the ball to the No. 9.”
Thomas Dennerby’s side looked defensively better against Morocco compared to its opener against the USA but had just one shot on target – Anita Kumari’s 83rd-minute one-on-one chance, which was saved by Morocco’s goalkeeper Wissal Titah.
At practice, the forwards were seen practising just that – side-stepping and beating defenders one-on-one.
“The hardest part to learn in football is the final pass, with accuracy at the right moment to the right player and that takes time. In the five months of preparation, as a coach, the preference is to teach how to defend. But these things take time,” he said before the match.
“What could have changed really for us (if I should point out one thing) is that, if we had one top-class striker, that would have changed things for us.”
Dennerby was in the dugout when India’s senior women’s team scored a goal against Brazil in November last year.
“We lost 1-6 in that game, but we actually played quite well in the first half, and Manisha (Manisha Kalyan) scored a beautiful goal. Hopefully, we can score a goal tomorrow also,” he said. “We hope we can steal a couple of balls and can have some good quick attacks and I think we also have chances on set-pieces. We have looked at their set pieces and they are not as organised as the USA, so I think we have a better chance here.”
- Neeladri Bhattacharjee