FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India vs Qatar Predicted XI

India will host Qatar in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers opened its second round of World Cup qualifiers with a 1-0 away win against Kuwait, with Manvir Singh scoring the winning goal.

Qatar had a dominant start to its second round of qualifiers as it routed Afghanistan 7-1.

Both India and Qatar are on three points each, but the latter occupies the top spot in terms of goal difference.

As the Blue Tigers gear up to play the defending Asian champion, here is a look at how the teams can line up.

India vs Qatar - Predicted XI India - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri Qatar - Barsham(GK), Al-Rawi, Boudiaf, Khoukhi, Ahmed, Abdurisag, Al-Haydos, Hatem, Afif, Muntari, Ali