India vs Qatar LIVE score, IND 0-2 QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Moez Ali scores second goal and extends lead

Key Updates
- 46’ - Qatar makes it two!
- HALF-TIME - IND 0-1 QAT
- 42’ - Thapa’s finish goes wide
- 36’ - Apuia fails to score equaliser
- 31’ - Mashaal almost gets the double
- 22’ - Amrinder makes a super-save!
- 4’ - Qatar goes ahead!
- 2’ - Qatar misses early chance!
- Kick-Off!
- Here’s how Qatar will start the game!
- Here’s India’s starting 11!
- Match Preview: India vs Qatar
- November 21, 2023 20:1050’
Subhasish Bose intercepts a crucial pass to Afif. India is behind, but has not lost any hope yet.
- November 21, 2023 20:08GOAL46’ - Qatar makes it two!
Qatar starts the second-half like it did the first. Khouki dinks the ball inside the box and finds Afif who takes the shot, saved by Amrinder, but the keeper couldn’t hold the ball and Moez Ali scores from a rebound.
- November 21, 2023 20:01Arsene Wenger on India’s performance in the first half!
Wenger says “India needs to take the hand-brakes off and play with a little bit more tempo in the second half. They should also be a bit more tighter in marking attackers and go for it in the second half.“
- November 21, 2023 19:51HALF-TIME - IND 0-1 QAT
Its half-time and India trails by one goal after conceding an early goal that could have been avoided. Qatar is playing confidently and is looking comfortable however India has made a couple of good scoring chances. Qatar however has made more and could have extended its lead but Amrinder Singh has made some quality saves. Time for India to go back to the drawing board and cook up something creative in the search for its first goal.
- November 21, 2023 19:4745’ - 2 minutes added as stoppage time
The ref has given two more minutes as stoppage time as India looks for an equaliser
- November 21, 2023 19:4644’
Moez was in on goal and finds the net but his goal is called off-side.
- November 21, 2023 19:4442’ - Thapa’s finish goes wide
Thapa was in on goal after Qatar makes a blunder in front of goal, but the number seven makes a poor outer-foot finish that goes wide.
- November 21, 2023 19:4240’ - India creates another good chance
Chhangte makes a quick run on the left flank and makes a cutting pass across the box almost finding Udanta, but Al Amin makes a crucial interceotion.
- November 21, 2023 19:4039’
Subasish Bose makes a nice overlapping run on the left flank but is stopped by Fathi before he could reach the ball.
- November 21, 2023 19:3936’ - Apuia fails to score equaliser
Thapa plays an amazing pass back from a crowded box to Apuia and the ball was nicely set for him, but the attacker’s shot goes way over the cross-bar. India misses a golden chance for the equaliser.
- November 21, 2023 19:3634’
India has definitely improved its showing from the initial minutes of the game and is playing good football however, the backline needs to be sharper as it looks too vulnerable at the moment.
- November 21, 2023 19:3432’
India breaks into a string counter but Udanta fails to pass the ball in time and is picked on by Qatar’s strong backline.
- November 21, 2023 19:3331’ - Mashaal almost gets the double
Mashaal was close to scoring his second as he was found unmarked inside the box after the corner kick but his header is saved by a diving Amrinder.
- November 21, 2023 19:3231’
Qatar attack from the right but Chhangte holds fort for India and clears the ball out.
- November 21, 2023 19:3129’
Qatar’s attack from the left is nipped in the bud by Udanta Singh and his strong tackle near the half-line.
- November 21, 2023 19:3028’
Chhangte and Thapa play a good one-two on th eleft flank but the ball goes out for a throw-in.
- November 21, 2023 19:2827’
Qatar wins another corner. The cross this time meets Khouki’s header but the ball goes over the post.
- November 21, 2023 19:2826’
India is trying to build its counter attacks from th eleft wing but is yet to make that final pass on goal. The home side needs to get creative in the opponent’s half.
- November 21, 2023 19:2624’
Qatar launches another brilliant attack as Afif plays a pass from inside the box towards the right wing but is intercepted brabely by Subhasish Bose.
- November 21, 2023 19:2422’ - Amrinder makes a super-save!
Afif is through on goal from the left wing and takes a shot towards the near post but Amrinder Singh, India’s keeper, makes a solid save.
- November 21, 2023 19:2322’
India continues to attack from the left flank but winger Chhangte fails to reach the through and the ball goes out of bounds.
- November 21, 2023 19:2120’
Sandesh Jinghan makes a brilliant block after Qatar tires its luck and takes a shot from far.
- November 21, 2023 19:2019’
Qatar awarded another corner. It plays it short but the set-piece amounts to nothing.
- November 21, 2023 19:1918’
Afif takes the free-kick and launches the ball into the box but its headed away by India.
- November 21, 2023 19:1916’ - Sandesh Jinghan gets a yellow
The ball goes up in the air and Jinghan gets into an air duel with Khouki and elbows him accidentally.
- November 21, 2023 19:1614’
Afif runs across the pitch into the box and receives a great ball by Haydos but the attacker faisl to convert the chance. India’s backline needs to keep an eye out for these runs.
- November 21, 2023 19:1513’
Chhangte receives a brilliant through ball again on the left wing but is stopped by Khouki’s standing tackle.
- November 21, 2023 19:1413’
The Indian attackers are maintaing a high press but Qatar is comfortable on the ball.
- November 21, 2023 19:1312’
India is slowly taking control of the game and launches its first real attack. Chhangte down the left wing dribles the ball towards goal but is stopped when he tries to cut in.
- November 21, 2023 19:1210’
Afif dribbles into the box but Sandesh Jinghan holds him off and the ball goes out for a corner. Qatar faisl to convert it.
- November 21, 2023 19:109’
Anirudh Thapa gets the ball at half-line and could have launched a counter but his pass faisl to find Chhangte.
- November 21, 2023 19:086’
Qatar is pressing aggresively but India keeps a calm head as it passes the ball safely in its own box.
- November 21, 2023 19:06GOAL4’ - Qatar goes ahead!
Qatar takes the early lead from a corner. Mustafa Meshaal finds himself inside the box and away from his marker after India fails to clear the ball promptly.
- November 21, 2023 19:053’ - Bheke to the rescue
Qatar continues to pile the pressure from the left flank. A cross that could have been dangerous but Rahul Bheke clears the ball.
- November 21, 2023 19:042’ - Qatar misses early chance!
Qatar launches an attack fro the left flank but Akram Afif misses big chance right in front of goal in the end.
- November 21, 2023 19:03Kick-Off!
Qatar holds the ball from the get go as India press aggressively to win possession.
- November 21, 2023 18:57The Kalinga stadium is sold-out!!!!
- November 21, 2023 18:55Arsene Wenger is in attendance tonight!
- November 21, 2023 18:48We are minutes away from Kick-Off!
- November 21, 2023 18:26Chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ echo in the Kalinga Stadium!
- November 21, 2023 18:04Here’s how Qatar will start the game!
- November 21, 2023 18:02Here’s India’s starting 11!
- November 21, 2023 17:59Carlos Queiroz, Qatar’s head coach talks about India!
Carlos Queiroz - “Happy to be in India, we are excited about this match and I realize the difficulty and significance of it for the Indian national team, especially being on their home ground.”
- November 21, 2023 17:56The Indian players have arrived at the Kalinga stadium!
- November 21, 2023 17:46Pictures from India’s last training session ahead of the big clash!
- November 21, 2023 17:38Team India injury concerns
India is without its three first-team regulars – centre-back Anwar Ali (ankle injury), midfielder Jeakson Singh (shoulder injury) and winger Ashique Kuruniyan (anterior crucial ligament injury). Star forward Manvir Singh featuring in the starting 11 is also doubtful.
- November 21, 2023 17:35Rahul Bheke on coach Igor Stimac ahead of the match
Rahul Bheke: “This year, you’ll see that we have played well, have maintained ball possession and have won trophies. Somewhere, I feel the work that Igor Stimac has done here over the years, except during the pandemic period when there was hardly any time for preparation, is bearing fruits now.”
- November 20, 2023 22:51KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match start?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will take place on Tuesday, November 21, at 07:00 p.m. IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where to watch the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will be live telecasted on Sports18 1, Sports 18 1HD, and Sports18 3.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- November 20, 2023 22:42Match Preview: India vs Qatar
When Manvir Singh struck the winner, ecstasy exuded from the Indian contingent, with thousands of fans celebrating with the tricolour at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait.
Five days after the match, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India will test the waters against Asian Champion Qatar, which comes into the game after mauling Afghanistan 8-1 in their opening fixture in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers.
India is without its three first-team regulars – centre-back Anwar Ali (ankle injury), midfielder Jeakson Singh (shoulder injury) and winger Ashique Kuruniyan (anterior crucial ligament injury).
Qatar, on the other hand, will be bubbling with confidence after the win. But it will be cautious to not scoff at its lower-ranked opponent, which limited it to just one goal in their previous clash, despite going down to 10 men within 17 minutes.
For its head coach Carlos Queiroz, under whom the side won just thrice in 12 games so far, it will be another opportunity to further clear the air of opprobrium around his future.
The aberration of being the worst-performing host in a FIFA World Cup is history now, and Queiroz will feel the pressure to change the country’s football narrative as he did for Iran.
Against India, with Chhetri and Chhangte in front of Sahal Abdul Samad and Naorem Mahesh Singh, the visitor’s ability to nip attacks in the bud will be tested well.
Read the detailed preview here.
