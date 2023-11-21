MagazineBuy Print

What happened when India football team played against Qatar last time?

India last faced Qatar, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers where a ten-man Blue Tigers side lost 0-1 against the Asian giants on June 4, 2021.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 07:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sunil Chhetri in action against Qatar
India’s Sunil Chhetri in action against Qatar | Photo Credit: REUTERS
India’s Sunil Chhetri in action against Qatar | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A 10-man India defended well but suffered a 0-1 defeat to Asian champion Qatar in its World Cup qualifying round match on Thursday.

Abdel Aziz scored in the 33rd minute in a match completely dominated by the Qataris.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Manvir goal edges India to 1-0 win against 10-man Kuwait

Qatar, which was yet to lose a match, had waves of attacks with eight to nine players in the Indian half for most of the time. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had to pull off a series of saves to keep the margin of loss small.

India, however, played with 10 men from the 17th minute onwards after defender Rahul Bheke was red carded for a second booking. He had earlier received a yellow card in the ninth minute.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings after India vs Kuwait, Pakistan bottom of Group G

India did have two good moves in the match from counter attacks with Manvir Singh in the thick of things on both occasions.

India captain Sunil Chhetri, who returned to the team after recovering from COVID-19 infection, was replaced by Udanta Singh at the resumption of second half.

A winless India finished its tournament in the third spot in Group E with seven points from eight matches.

