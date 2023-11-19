MagazineBuy Print

World Cup qualifier: Goalkeeper Onana out of Cameroon match against Libya

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has pulled out of Cameroon’s World Cup qualifier against Libya on Tuesday after leaving the field injured when they beat Mauritius in their opening Group D game on Saturday.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 16:15 IST , DOUALA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Andre Onana
Andre Onana | Photo Credit: Jon Super
infoIcon

Andre Onana | Photo Credit: Jon Super

Onana has returned to Manchester United for treatment for an unspecified injury, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Sunday.

Onana has returned to Manchester United for treatment for an unspecified injury, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Sunday.

He looked to be struggling with his adductors when he went off with 10 minutes left of the 3-0 win over Mauritius in Douala but no detail of his injury was given by the federation.

Several press reports said his decision to leave the game was a precautionary measure and that Onana should be able to play for Manchester United at Everton next Sunday. 

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Andre Onana /

Cameroon /

Manchester United

