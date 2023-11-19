World Cup qualifier: Goalkeeper Onana out of Cameroon match against Libya

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has pulled out of Cameroon’s World Cup qualifier against Libya on Tuesday after leaving the field injured when they beat Mauritius in their opening Group D game on Saturday.
Onana has returned to Manchester United for treatment for an unspecified injury, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Sunday.
READ | Wales must end Euro qualifying on a high, says coach Rob Page
He looked to be struggling with his adductors when he went off with 10 minutes left of the 3-0 win over Mauritius in Douala but no detail of his injury was given by the federation.
Several press reports said his decision to leave the game was a precautionary measure and that Onana should be able to play for Manchester United at Everton next Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: IND 182/5 (38) vs AUS; Rahul, Surya at crease after Jadeja falls cheaply
- IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final Live Reactions: Jadeja falls; how much will India score today?
- Rahul scores slowest World Cup 2023 fifty during the IND vs AUS final
- IND vs AUS Live scorecard, World Cup 2023 Final: Hazlewood dismisses Jadeja; India five-down vs Australia
- IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli overtakes Ricky Ponting for most runs in ICC World Cups, goes 2nd behind Sachin Tendulkar
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE