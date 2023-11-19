MagazineBuy Print

Wales must end Euro qualifying on a high, says coach Rob Page

Wales, who is in third place in Group D with 11 points from seven games, drew 1-1 with Armenia on Saturday. Page's side is five behind group leaders Turkey, while second-placed Croatia has 13 points.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 13:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Wales head coach Rob Page during the group D qualification match against Croatia.
Wales head coach Rob Page during the group D qualification match against Croatia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Wales head coach Rob Page during the group D qualification match against Croatia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Wales must go all out in its final qualifying game against Turkey despite facing a difficult task to secure automatic qualification for Euro 2024, coach Rob Page said.

Wales, who is in third place in Group D with 11 points from seven games, drew 1-1 with Armenia on Saturday. Page’s side is five behind group leaders Turkey, while second-placed Croatia has 13 points.

Wales next faces Turkey in Cardiff on Tuesday and will need to win the match, while hoping Croatia do not beat Armenia at home. If it fails to qualify automatically, Wales will likely enter the play-offs.

“Unfortunately it’s now out of our control,” Page told reporters after the draw on Saturday.

“It’s not materialised as we’d like but that’s life and we have to get on with it. It’s about building momentum and, if it’s a play-off in March, it’s a play-off in March. If results go for us, we’ve still got an opportunity to qualify (automatically).

“We can only control what we can do, get the players in the right frame of mind, mentally and physically ready for Tuesday... We need to finish the campaign on a high. It’s important to have some momentum if there is a play-off in March.”

Related Topics

Wales /

Turkey /

Euro 2024

