MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024

UEFA has reduced the permitted squad size to 23 players after 26 players were allowed in the previous edition due to possible COVID-19 cases and quarantine measures.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 10:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s head coach Gareth Southgate follows the game during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying match between England and Malta at Wembley stadium in London.
England’s head coach Gareth Southgate follows the game during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying match between England and Malta at Wembley stadium in London. | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/ AP
infoIcon

England’s head coach Gareth Southgate follows the game during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying match between England and Malta at Wembley stadium in London. | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/ AP

England players hoping to compete at next year’s European Championship in Germany will have to ensure their fitness is up to the mark, manager Gareth Southgate warned, with UEFA having reduced the permitted squad size to 23 players.

Squad sizes were increased from 23 to 26 at the previous edition of the Euros to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible COVID-19 cases and quarantine measures.

ALSO READ: Roared on by huge support, Turkey beats Germany 3-2 in Berlin friendly

At the 2021 Euros, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson made the England squad while still recovering from injuries, while at last year’s World Cup, Kyle Walker, James Maddison and Kalvin Phillips were included despite struggling with similar issues.

“We can take far fewer gambles than we were able to take for the last two tournaments where it was 26,” Southgate told reporters ahead of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia.

“The size of the squad makes it a different sort of thought process because you’ve had that leeway in the last couple of tournaments to take players that weren’t going to be fit for the first couple of games.

“This time the physical conditioning of players is going to be really important. The ability for players to bat out six, seven games ... If you can only take two for each position, players that are adaptable are helpful.”

England, which has already qualified for the Euro 2024 finals, top Group C with 19 points from seven games. It faces North Macedonia in Skopje on Monday.

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

Gareth Southgate /

Harry Maguire /

Jordan Henderson /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia, Live Score World Cup 2023 Final: India hunts 3rd World title; predicted XI, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup Finals: Full list of Player of the Match award winners from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Italy promises to take risks against Ukraine with Euro 2024 spot at stake
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024
    Reuters
  2. Italy promises to take risks against Ukraine with Euro 2024 spot at stake
    AFP
  3. Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad appoints Argentine Gallardo as manager
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Centurion Mane celebrates with two goals in Senegal win
    Reuters
  5. Roared on by huge support, Turkey beats Germany 3-2 in Berlin friendly
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia, Live Score World Cup 2023 Final: India hunts 3rd World title; predicted XI, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup Finals: Full list of Player of the Match award winners from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Italy promises to take risks against Ukraine with Euro 2024 spot at stake
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment