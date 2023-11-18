MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Wales hopes hit with draw in Armenia

Wales needed to beat Armenia, and Turkey next week, to guarantee qualification, but its fate is now out of its hands. It has 11 points from seven games, five behind group leader Turkey.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 22:54 IST , YEREVAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Wales’ Joe Rodon reacts after the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Wales at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.
Wales’ Joe Rodon reacts after the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Wales at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP / Hakob Berberyan
infoIcon

Wales’ Joe Rodon reacts after the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Wales at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP / Hakob Berberyan

Wales’ hopes of qualifying automatically for Euro 24 suffered a potentially critical blow as it was held to a 1-1 draw in its penultimate Group D match on Saturday.

It suffered a terrible start when the home side’s Lucas Zelarayan cut in and fired a shot into the bottom corner after five minutes.

Wales struggled to gain control but had a huge stroke of luck in first-half stoppage time when a long throw-in by Connor Roberts went in off the head of Armenia’s Nair Tiknizyan.

READ MORE: Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane scores again as England edges Malta 2-0

A wide-open second half failed to separate the sides with Armenia’s Vahan Bichakhchyan denied by the crossbar and the hosts also wasting several other opportunities.

ALSO READ
Fall of a European heavyweight? What is going wrong with four-time FIFA World Cup winner Germany?

Wales needed to beat Armenia, and Turkey next week, to guarantee qualification, but its fate is now out of its hands. It has 11 points from seven games, five behind group leader Turkey, but Croatia will go into second place if it beat Latvia later on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wales /

Armenia /

Turkey /

Croatia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Wales hopes hit with draw in Armenia
    Reuters
  2. EURO 2024 qualifiers points table LIVE: Wales second in Group D, Ronaldo helps Portugal top Group J
    Team Sportstar
  3. What is the venue for India vs Australia, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is the start date and time of India vs Australia, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan junior team head coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Wales hopes hit with draw in Armenia
    Reuters
  2. England’s Lauren James strikes hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-1 WSL win over Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. Fall of a European heavyweight? What is going wrong with four-time FIFA World Cup winner Germany?
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. USA midfielder McKennie ruled out of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals second leg
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinicius Jr to miss nearly two months for Real Madrid after tearing leg muscle in Brazil game against Colombia
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Wales hopes hit with draw in Armenia
    Reuters
  2. EURO 2024 qualifiers points table LIVE: Wales second in Group D, Ronaldo helps Portugal top Group J
    Team Sportstar
  3. What is the venue for India vs Australia, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is the start date and time of India vs Australia, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan junior team head coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment