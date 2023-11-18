Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Haaland to miss Norway vs Scotland match with foot injury

Erling Haaland will miss Norway’s final European Championship qualifier against Scotland after injuring his foot in a friendly match against the Faroe Islands, his team doctor said on Saturday.

The Manchester City striker suffered a knock in Thursday’s friendly and will not be available for Sunday’s Group A game against Scotland in Glasgow.

“The injury is not serious, but he has so much pain and somewhat limited function that the Scotland game unfortunately comes a little too early,” team doctor Ola Sand said in a statement.

Norway are third in the group and cannot finish in the top two with Spain and Scotland having already sealed their spots at Euro 2024. But the Scandinavian side could still qualify if they make the playoffs.

Haaland is Norway’s top scorer in the qualifiers with six goals and coach Stale Solbakken said he would not be bringing in a replacement.

“It’s obviously a shame that Erling won’t be ready for the game on Sunday, but we’re not going to bring in a replacement,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity for the attacking players in the squad.”

City will also be sweating over his fitness with Pep Guardiola’s side hosting Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash next Saturday after the international break. Haaland is the league’s top scorer this season with 13 goals.