MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vinicius Jr to miss nearly two months for Real Madrid after tearing leg muscle in Brazil game against Colombia

Madrid said medical exams showed Vinicius has a muscle tear in his left leg. He was injured in Brazil’s 2-1 loss at Colombia on Friday, having to be substituted before halftime.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 21:34 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior in pain during FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Colombia
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior in pain during FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Colombia | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior in pain during FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Colombia | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior tore a leg muscle while playing with Brazil’s national team in South American World Cup qualifying, the Spanish club said Saturday.

Madrid said medical exams showed Vinicius has a muscle tear in his left leg. He was injured in Brazil’s 2-1 loss at Colombia on Friday, having to be substituted before halftime.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe unfazed by PSG transfer speculation

Madrid did not give a timetable for Vinicius’ recovery, but that type of injury can sideline players for about two months.

Vinícius “has been diagnosed with a tear in his left femoral bicep which is affecting the tendon in his hamstring. His recovery will be monitored,” the club said.

Madrid has already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League. It is a couple of points behind leader Girona after 13 rounds in the La Liga.

The 23-year-old Vinicius has scored six goals for Madrid this season, including three in the team’s last two matches. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Brazil /

Colombia /

Real Madrid /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinicius Jr to miss nearly two months for Real Madrid after tearing leg muscle in Brazil game against Colombia
    PTI
  2. What is the start date and time of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup final 2023: India takes on Australia in battle for ODI supremacy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. ATP Finals 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair suffers defeat in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which teams are playing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Vinicius Jr to miss nearly two months for Real Madrid after tearing leg muscle in Brazil game against Colombia
    PTI
  2. Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Haaland to miss Norway vs Scotland match with foot injury
    Reuters
  4. Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon
    Reuters
  5. Switzerland women part ways with manager Grings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinicius Jr to miss nearly two months for Real Madrid after tearing leg muscle in Brazil game against Colombia
    PTI
  2. What is the start date and time of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup final 2023: India takes on Australia in battle for ODI supremacy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. ATP Finals 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair suffers defeat in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which teams are playing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment