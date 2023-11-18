MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kylian Mbappe unfazed by PSG transfer speculation

Earlier this year, Mbappe said he would not renew his contract at PSG, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 10:53 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe reacts during a UEFA Champions League match.
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe reacts during a UEFA Champions League match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe reacts during a UEFA Champions League match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe said he would not let speculation over his future at the Ligue 1 club pollute his performances on the pitch.

Earlier this year, Mbappe said he would not renew his contract at PSG, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free. The France captain has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

ALSO READ: Messi deserves the Ballon d’Or: Mbappe

“(Questions around my future are) not something that weighs on me. On the pitch, I don’t think about that. I just think about playing, being efficient, and winning titles,” Mbappe told reporters ahead of France’s UEFA qualifier against Gibraltar.

“I’ve always done that. I’ve always had a lot to deal with off the pitch and that hasn’t stopped me from achieving what I have. When I’m out on the pitch, I don’t get caught up in the outside world.

“I’ve started this season with the desire to think only about my football and not to think about outside things or bring in things from outside, to pollute my football, so the most important thing for me today is to play.”

Mbappe also dismissed any talk of a rift between him and PSG manager Luis Enrique. The 24-year-old was singled out for criticism by the PSG boss following a 3-0 win over Reims last week, despite scoring all three goals in the league match.

Asked about the criticism, Mbappe said: “I honestly don’t know. You’d have to ask (Luis Enrique) why this timing. But I took it very well and, as I said, he’s a great coach. I know he has a lot to offer me, a lot to teach me.”

“I’m a player who’s very demanding with myself and if I can find that demand with my coach, I’m very happy, because I know it’s going to take me very high up.

“I don’t necessarily need the coach to say every day that I’m the best in the world for me to play well.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris St. Germain /

Kylian Mbappe /

Ligue 1 /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kylian Mbappe unfazed by PSG transfer speculation
    Reuters
  2. WADA sends Russian anti-doping agency case to arbitration
    AFP
  3. IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final pitch report: Narendra Modi Stadium overall stats in ODIs, scores, conditions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wembley crowd pays tribute to Bobby Charlton before England Euro 2024 qualifier
    Reuters
  5. Wagner replaces injured Henry for Bangladesh Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kylian Mbappe unfazed by PSG transfer speculation
    Reuters
  2. Wembley crowd pays tribute to Bobby Charlton before England Euro 2024 qualifier
    Reuters
  3. World Cup qualifiers: Ivory Coast score nines against Seychelles for record victory
    AFP
  4. Prosecutors investigate Bulgarian football federation president in the wake of violent protests
    AP
  5. Inaki Williams gives Ghana winning start to World Cup qualifying; Zambia and Libya also win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kylian Mbappe unfazed by PSG transfer speculation
    Reuters
  2. WADA sends Russian anti-doping agency case to arbitration
    AFP
  3. IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final pitch report: Narendra Modi Stadium overall stats in ODIs, scores, conditions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wembley crowd pays tribute to Bobby Charlton before England Euro 2024 qualifier
    Reuters
  5. Wagner replaces injured Henry for Bangladesh Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment