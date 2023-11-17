Messi deserves the Ballon d’Or: Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain and France’s Kylian Mbappe said that former teammate Lionel Messi deserved the Ballon d’Or this year in a press conference on Friday.

“As I said, I am not someone that is afraid. I have no problem, the ranking is what it is. Messi deserves it. When Messi wins the World Cup, Messi has to win the Ballon d’Or. He’s one of the best players in history, if not the best,” Mbappe said.

Messi captained the Argentina side that beat France in the final of the 2022 World Cup, in which Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick. The Argentine won the Golden Ball award post the tournament, while Mbappe won the Golden Boot with eight goals.

“Messi had to win the Ballon d’Or, he won the World Cup, he’s one of the greatest in history, if not the greatest for me,” he added.

“Haaland had a great season, me too, but next to winning the World Cup it doesn’t weigh much. Leo deserved it”.

Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or award, with Erling Haaland and Mbappe finishing second and third, respectively.