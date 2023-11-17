MagazineBuy Print

Messi deserves the Ballon d’Or: Mbappe

Messi won a record extending eighth Ballon d’Or award, with Haaland and Mbappe finishing second and third, respectively.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 23:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami CF’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) passes next to Paris Saint Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023.
Inter Miami CF's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) passes next to Paris Saint Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
Inter Miami CF’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) passes next to Paris Saint Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain and France’s Kylian Mbappe said that former teammate Lionel Messi deserved the Ballon d’Or this year in a press conference on Friday.

“As I said, I am not someone that is afraid. I have no problem, the ranking is what it is. Messi deserves it. When Messi wins the World Cup, Messi has to win the Ballon d’Or. He’s one of the best players in history, if not the best,” Mbappe said.

ALSO READ: Nominees announced for CAF Awards 2023 men’s categories

Messi captained the Argentina side that beat France in the final of the 2022 World Cup, in which Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick. The Argentine won the Golden Ball award post the tournament, while Mbappe won the Golden Boot with eight goals.

“Messi had to win the Ballon d’Or, he won the World Cup, he’s one of the greatest in history, if not the greatest for me,” he added.

“Haaland had a great season, me too, but next to winning the World Cup it doesn’t weigh much. Leo deserved it”.

Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or award, with Erling Haaland and Mbappe finishing second and third, respectively.

