Nominees announced for CAF Awards 2023 men’s categories

CAF( Confederation of African Football) announced the nominees for the men’s categories for the CAF Awards 2023 on Friday.
Ten players have been shortlisted for the topmost Player of the Year award, which includes Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr.
Some other awards that would be given out include Goalkeeper of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year.
How are the winners decided?
The winners will be decided based on votes from a voting panel consisting of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, head coaches and captains of member associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the interclub competitions.
When will the ceremony take place?
The Awards Gala will take place on Monday, 11 December 2023, at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco.
Full List of Nominees
Player of the Year (Men)
Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)
Interclub Player of the Year (Men)
Young Player of the Year (U-21) (Men)
Coach of the Year (Men)
National Team of the Year (Men)
Club of the Year (Men)
