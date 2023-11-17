Nominees announced for CAF Awards 2023 men’s categories

CAF( Confederation of African Football) announced the nominees for the men’s categories for the CAF Awards 2023 on Friday.

Ten players have been shortlisted for the topmost Player of the Year award, which includes Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr.

Some other awards that would be given out include Goalkeeper of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year.

How are the winners decided?

The winners will be decided based on votes from a voting panel consisting of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, head coaches and captains of member associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the interclub competitions.

When will the ceremony take place?

The Awards Gala will take place on Monday, 11 December 2023, at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco.

Full List of Nominees

Player of the Year (Men) 1. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Al Ahli) 2. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon, SSC Napoli) 3. Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon, Besiktas) 4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool) 5. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain) 6. Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco, Manchester United) 7. Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal) 8. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco, Sevilla) 9. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, SSC Napoli) 10. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Al Nassr) Goalkeeper of the Year (Men) 1. Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly) 2. Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal) 3. Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United) 4. Ronwen Williams (Sout Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns) 5. Edouard Mendy (Senegal, Al Ahli) Interclub Player of the Year (Men) 1. Aymen Mahious (Algeria, USM Alger/Yverdon-Sport) 2. Zineddine Belaid (Algeria, USM Alger) 3. Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Young Africans/Pyramids) 4. Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt, Al Ahly) 5. Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly) 6. Yahia Attiyat Allah (Morocco, Wydad Club Athletic) 7. Yahya Jabrane (Morocco, Wydad Athletic Club) 8. Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns) 9. Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly) 10. Ali Maaloul (Tunisia, Al Ahly) Young Player of the Year (U-21) (Men) 1. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso, Bournemouth) 2. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis) 3. Bilal El Khannous (Morocco, KRC Genk) 4. Lamine Camara (Senegal, Generation Foot/Metz) 5. Amara Diouf (Senegal, Generation Foot) Coach of the Year (Men) 1. Abdelhak Benchikha (USM Alger) 2. Marcel Koller (Al Ahly) 3. Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia) 4. Walid Regragui (Morocco) 5. Aliou Cisse (Senegal) National Team of the Year (Men) 1. The Gambia 2. Equatorial Guinea 3. Mauritania 4. Morocco 5. Senegal Club of the Year (Men) 1. USM Alger (Algeria) 2. Al Ahly (Egypt) 3. Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) 4. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 5. Young Africans (Tanzania)