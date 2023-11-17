Oyarzabal out of Spain squad with hamstring injury

Mikel Oyarzabal suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s 3-1 win over Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualifying and will be out of the Spain squad.

The forward scored Spain’s second goal in the 22nd minute, before being replaced in the first half. He will leave the national camp on Friday, the Spanish football federation said.

ALSO READ: Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway

Oyarzabal has scored seven goals for his country in 26 appearances.

Spain has already qualified for the European Championships 2024 and will play its last Group A match against Georgia on Sunday.