Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee injury with France

Camavinga left the France squad after suffering the injury during training and it was announced that he would miss the qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece on November 18 and 21, respectively.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 17:27 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France's midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (C) is helped by medical staff during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on November 15, 2023 as part of the team's preparation for upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches.
France’s midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (C) is helped by medical staff during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on November 15, 2023 as part of the team’s preparation for upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches. | Photo Credit: AFP
France’s midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (C) is helped by medical staff during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on November 15, 2023 as part of the team’s preparation for upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has injured his right knee while training with France, the La Liga club said on Friday.

Camavinga was diagnosed with a “rupture of the external lateral ligament” in his right knee, and Real did not give any potential date for his return.

ALSO READ: Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway

The 21-year-old, who has played in every league game for Real this season, joins Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Arda Guler on the list of Real players who have suffered knee injuries.

Camavinga’s injury adds to Real’s woes after winger Vinicius Jr was forced off with a thigh injury during Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Colombia on Thursday.

Real is second in La Liga with 32 points from 13 matches. It plays Cadiz in their next league game on November 26, after the international break.

