Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee injury with France

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has injured his right knee while training with France, the La Liga club said on Friday.

Camavinga was diagnosed with a “rupture of the external lateral ligament” in his right knee, and Real did not give any potential date for his return.

ALSO READ: Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway

The 21-year-old, who has played in every league game for Real this season, joins Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Arda Guler on the list of Real players who have suffered knee injuries.

Camavinga’s injury adds to Real’s woes after winger Vinicius Jr was forced off with a thigh injury during Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Colombia on Thursday.

Real is second in La Liga with 32 points from 13 matches. It plays Cadiz in their next league game on November 26, after the international break.