Everton handed 10-point penalty, enters relegation zone in Premier League table

The club was referred to an independent commission in March for alleged breaches relating to the 2021-22 season and a hearing took place last month.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 17:54 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
General view of corner flag with the Everton emblem.
General view of corner flag with the Everton emblem. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view of corner flag with the Everton emblem. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Everton has been deducted 10 points for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the season ending 2021-22, the league said on Friday.

An independent commission imposed an immediate deduction, which will see Everton drop from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone, above bottom side Burnley on goal difference.

The Premier League said it had issued a complaint against the Merseyside club and referred the case to the independent commission earlier this year.

“During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2021/22, but the extent of the breach remained in dispute,” the league said in a statement.

“The Commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of 124.5 million pounds ($154.70 million), as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of 105 million pounds permitted under the PSRs.”

ALSO READ: Real Madrid's Camavinga suffers knee injury with France

Everton said the sanction was “wholly disproportionate and unjust” and announced its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League.

“Everton maintains that it has been open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process,” it said.

ALSO READ: Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway

“The club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith, and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings.

“Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.”

