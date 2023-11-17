MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Violent protests break out during Bulgaria-Hungary Euro qualifier, dozens injured

Thirty-three football fans were detained on Thursday night and arrests continue, he said, slamming the violence as “an unprecedented violation of public order with serious aggression and posing high risk”.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 13:50 IST , Sofia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
A police officer detains a supporter as Bulgarian fans clash with police during the Euro 2024 match against Hungary.
A police officer detains a supporter as Bulgarian fans clash with police during the Euro 2024 match against Hungary. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

A police officer detains a supporter as Bulgarian fans clash with police during the Euro 2024 match against Hungary. | Photo Credit: AP

At least 33 police officers and 24 football fans were injured in clashes on the sidelines of Bulgaria’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Hungary, which ended in a 2-2 draw, authorities said on Friday.

“Twenty-four injured were examined, including seven who were hospitalised with head traumas, broken legs and arms and many who were gassed with pepper spray,” Katya Sungarska, an emergency centre spokeswoman told AFP early Friday.

“The injured police are 33, there are some with serious injuries and hospitalised,” Stefan Ivanov, deputy chief of the Sofia police directorate said at a briefing.

Thirty-three football fans were detained on Thursday night and arrests continue, he said, slamming the violence as “an unprecedented violation of public order with serious aggression and posing high risk”.

UEFA ordered the game to be played behind closed doors after a request by the national federation, which feared potential trouble following the fans’ call for a major protest against the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU).

Police said on early Friday that the protest outside the national stadium in Sofia gathered over 4,000 supporters.

They shouted “Resign!” and held banners “18 years is enough” to call for the resignation of long-time BFU president Borislav Mihaylov.

Violent clashes erupted after fans started to throw smoke bombs, pavement blocks, stones and beer bottles at police lines.

Over 1,500 policemen in full anti-riot gear were in place to ensure security.

Two water cannon were deployed to disperse the crowd -- a measure put in place relatively rarely in the Balkan country.

An AFP reporter saw at least seven fans with various head injuries after police pushed away the supporters, who set fire to a police minivan and several garbage containers.

Fans’ anger has built up in recent years over the poor results of the national team that has failed to qualify for any major tournaments and went through numerous coaches during Mihaylov’s time at the helm of the federation.

The controversial president quit in 2019 but then withdraw his resignation and was re-elected in 2021, despite a record marred by suspicions of match-fixing and a racist abuse scandal during a match against England in 2019.

Despite the point earned in Thursday’s draw, Bulgaria is last in its Euro 2024 qualifying group, with three points from seven games.

Hungary qualified for the finals as a result of the draw.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Violent protests break out during Bulgaria-Hungary Euro qualifier, dozens injured
    AFP
  2. Australia’s ‘happy association’ with knockouts continues but South Africa shows resilience in latest World Cup semis saga
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Creative Lee delights South Korea coach Klinsmann
    Reuters
  4. Formula One helps Vegas expand efforts to become a sporting destination
    AP
  5. How Afghanistan’s rapid ascent in 2023 ODI World Cup came to be: A behind-the-scenes look 
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Violent protests break out during Bulgaria-Hungary Euro qualifier, dozens injured
    AFP
  2. Creative Lee delights South Korea coach Klinsmann
    Reuters
  3. Scotland’s McTominay lambasts Georgia players for ‘crying like babies’
    Reuters
  4. US beats Trinidad 3-0 in first leg of Copa America qualifier as Pepi, Robinson and Reyna score late
    AP
  5. Germany seeks stability in Nagelsmann’s home debut
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Violent protests break out during Bulgaria-Hungary Euro qualifier, dozens injured
    AFP
  2. Australia’s ‘happy association’ with knockouts continues but South Africa shows resilience in latest World Cup semis saga
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Creative Lee delights South Korea coach Klinsmann
    Reuters
  4. Formula One helps Vegas expand efforts to become a sporting destination
    AP
  5. How Afghanistan’s rapid ascent in 2023 ODI World Cup came to be: A behind-the-scenes look 
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment