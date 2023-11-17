MagazineBuy Print

Scotland’s McTominay lambasts Georgia players for ‘crying like babies’

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice for Georgia, while McTominay scored his seventh goal in seven qualifiers for Scotland before Lawrence Shankland struck in stoppage time to secure a draw.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 11:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) fights for the ball with Scotland’s Scott McTominay during the Euro 2024 Group A qualifying soccer match.
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) fights for the ball with Scotland’s Scott McTominay during the Euro 2024 Group A qualifying soccer match. | Photo Credit: AP
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) fights for the ball with Scotland’s Scott McTominay during the Euro 2024 Group A qualifying soccer match. | Photo Credit: AP

Scotland’s Scott McTominay lashed out at Georgia’s players, saying they fell to the ground theatrically and feigned injury during a heated 2-2 draw between the sides in a Euro 2024 qualifying Group A match on Thursday.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice for Georgia, while McTominay scored his seventh goal in seven qualifiers for Scotland before Lawrence Shankland struck in stoppage time to secure a draw.

In a testy end to the match, McTominay was fouled by Giorgi Kochorashvili. In the aftermath of the tackle, the Scotland midfielder pushed away Kochorashvili, who exaggerated the impact of the push and fell to the ground, grabbing his face.

“Every game at this level is big and obviously they’ve got some really good players, but the way they were acting on the pitch I thought was a disgrace in terms of provoking the referee and it’s not the way it should go, but anyway that’s football,” McTominay said.

“They should do something about people pretending they’re injured when they’re not.

“It’s a difficult one to call, but rolling around crying like babies is not football and we just wanted to get on with the game and play and do our best to try and win, whereas on the other side they were provoking the referee a lot.”

Scotland is in second place in Group A, two points behind group leaders Spain, before its final qualifier at home against Norway on Sunday, while Georgia, already guaranteed a playoff spot, faces Spain away in its final game.

