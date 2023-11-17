Ex-Cardiff player Simpson suspended for racist language towards team-mate

Former Cardiff City defender Jack Simpson has been suspended for six matches and fined after he admitted using racist language towards a team-mate, the English FA said on Thursday.

The incident took place during Cardiff’s pre-season tour in Portugal. The former Rangers player left Cardiff in August and has since been a free agent.

Simpson was fined 8,000 pounds and will undergo “face-to-face education,” the FA said in a statement.

“Jack Simpson admitted the charge against him, and his sanctions were imposed following a hearing,” the FA added.