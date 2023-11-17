Former Cardiff City defender Jack Simpson has been suspended for six matches and fined after he admitted using racist language towards a team-mate, the English FA said on Thursday.
The incident took place during Cardiff’s pre-season tour in Portugal. The former Rangers player left Cardiff in August and has since been a free agent.
Simpson was fined 8,000 pounds and will undergo “face-to-face education,” the FA said in a statement.
“Jack Simpson admitted the charge against him, and his sanctions were imposed following a hearing,” the FA added.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ex-Cardiff player Simpson suspended for racist language towards team-mate
- Socceroos to donate part of match fees to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table: CONMEBOL standings after Brazil and Argentina losses
- Teams that have won ODI Cricket World Cup without losing a single match
- Violent protests break out during Bulgaria-Hungary Euro qualifier, dozens injured
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE