Ex-Cardiff player Simpson suspended for racist language towards team-mate

The incident took place during Cardiff’s pre-season tour in Portugal. The former Rangers player left Cardiff in August and has since been a free agent.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 16:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jack Simpson admitted the charge against him, the FA said. (Representative Image)
infoIcon

Former Cardiff City defender Jack Simpson has been suspended for six matches and fined after he admitted using racist language towards a team-mate, the English FA said on Thursday.

The incident took place during Cardiff’s pre-season tour in Portugal. The former Rangers player left Cardiff in August and has since been a free agent.

Simpson was fined 8,000 pounds and will undergo “face-to-face education,” the FA said in a statement.

“Jack Simpson admitted the charge against him, and his sanctions were imposed following a hearing,” the FA added.

Related Topics

Jack Simpson /

English FA /

Cardiff City

