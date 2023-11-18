Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana faces a potential spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected adductor injury on Friday as he helped Cameroon to a 3-0 home win over Mauritius in their World Cup qualifier in Douala.
He had to leave the pitch 10 minutes from time after hurting himself and making a save in the game, the first for the Indomitable Lions in the 2026 qualifying campaign.
Cameroon officials made no comment on Onana’s condition after the game, and it was unclear whether he would travel with the squad to Libya, where they play in Benghazi on Tuesday in its next World Cup Group D qualifier.
Latest on Sportstar
- Las Vegas Grand Prix: Leclerc on pole as Ferrari sweeps qualifying
- Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon
- I am enjoying my role with the Indian men’s hockey team, says head coach Craig Fulton
- Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
- Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE