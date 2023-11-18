MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon

He had to leave the pitch 10 minutes from time after hurting himself and making a save in the game, the first for the Indomitable Lions in the 2026 qualifying campaign.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 15:20 IST , DOUALA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Andre Onana of Manchester United leaves the field. 
Andre Onana of Manchester United leaves the field.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andre Onana of Manchester United leaves the field.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana faces a potential spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected adductor injury on Friday as he helped Cameroon to a 3-0 home win over Mauritius in their World Cup qualifier in Douala.

He had to leave the pitch 10 minutes from time after hurting himself and making a save in the game, the first for the Indomitable Lions in the 2026 qualifying campaign.

Cameroon officials made no comment on Onana’s condition after the game, and it was unclear whether he would travel with the squad to Libya, where they play in Benghazi on Tuesday in its next World Cup Group D qualifier.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andre Onana /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Leclerc on pole as Ferrari sweeps qualifying
    AP
  2. Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon
    Reuters
  3. I am enjoying my role with the Indian men’s hockey team, says head coach Craig Fulton
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon
    Reuters
  2. Switzerland women part ways with manager Grings
    Reuters
  3. Australia’s Duke expects an ‘emotional game’ ahead of Palestine qualifier
    Reuters
  4. Kylian Mbappe unfazed by PSG transfer speculation
    Reuters
  5. Wembley crowd pays tribute to Bobby Charlton before England Euro 2024 qualifier
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Leclerc on pole as Ferrari sweeps qualifying
    AP
  2. Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon
    Reuters
  3. I am enjoying my role with the Indian men’s hockey team, says head coach Craig Fulton
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment