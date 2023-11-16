MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Manvir goal edges India to 1-0 win against 10-man Kuwait

Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected with a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium here.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 23:59 IST , KUWAIT CITY - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Manvir Singh celebrates with teammate Nikhil Poojary after scoring a goal.
Manvir Singh celebrates with teammate Nikhil Poojary after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Manvir Singh celebrates with teammate Nikhil Poojary after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in its 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers match here on Thursday.

Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected with a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium here.

AS IT HAPPENED: India vs Kuwait highlights

Kuwait ended the match with 10 men as its player Faisal Alharbi was sent off after picking his second yellow card in the third minute of the added time for a high boot challenge on Chhangte.

India plays Asian champion Qatar next on November 21 in Bhubaneswar.

India is placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan, with the top two from the group progressing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table

The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Blue Tigers have never advanced to the third round of AFC’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 106th in the world, India had beaten Kuwait (149th) on penalty shootout in the SAFF Championships 2023 final in July.

