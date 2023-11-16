India vs Kuwait LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Lineups out, Chhetri starts; Kick-off at 10 PM IST; IND v KUW updates

PREVIEW

India’s quest to qualify for the World Cup 2026 gets underway 30 months before the tournament as the Blue Tigers take on 136-ranked Kuwait in the 60,000-seater Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in the capital of the Middle Eastern country.

It was just over four months ago when Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s outstretched left glove pushed out Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah’s penalty to win the SAFF Championship final in Bengaluru. However, for Indian head coach, Igor Stimac all that’s in the past now. The Croat has urged his players to forget that and start with a clean slate.

Read full preview ​HERE​

When and where will the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match start?

The India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST, Thursday, November 16 at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Where can you live stream the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

The India vs Kuwait match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.