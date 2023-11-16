MagazineBuy Print

India vs Kuwait LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Lineups out, Chhetri starts; Kick-off at 10 PM IST; IND v KUW updates

KUW vs IND: Follow live updates from the Kuwait vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match from the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

Updated : Nov 16, 2023 21:38 IST

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait during the SAFF Championships 2023 final at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4.
Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait during the SAFF Championships 2023 final at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait during the SAFF Championships 2023 final at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Kuwait vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match from the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the pre-match buildup and bringing you live updates from the clash.

  • November 16, 2023 21:33
    India head coach Igor Stimac in pre-match press conference

    “We had a good preparation. We trained for five days in Dubai, adjusting to everything that we are expecting. How you open the qualifiers, with zero, one or three points, can make a huge difference.”

  • November 16, 2023 21:17
    The Blue Tigers are in the building
  • November 16, 2023 21:10
    India vs Kuwait lineups!

    IND: Gurpeet(GK), Bheke, Jhingan, Akash, Suresh, Manvir, Lalengmawia, Chhetri(c), Sahal, Mahesh, Nikhil


    KUW: Marzouq(GK), Alanezi, Ibrahim(c), Alhajeri, Sultan, Abujabarah, Alfaneeni, Alkhaldi, Saleh, Ghareeb, Abdulah

  • November 16, 2023 20:46
    Head-to-head record

    Played - 5 | Kuwait - 2 | India - 1 | Draw - 2

  • November 16, 2023 20:31
    PREVIEW

    India’s quest to qualify for the World Cup 2026 gets underway 30 months before the tournament as the Blue Tigers take on 136-ranked Kuwait in the 60,000-seater Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in the capital of the Middle Eastern country.


    It was just over four months ago when Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s outstretched left glove pushed out Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah’s penalty to win the SAFF Championship final in Bengaluru. However, for Indian head coach, Igor Stimac all that’s in the past now. The Croat has urged his players to forget that and start with a clean slate.


    Read full preview HERE

    FIFA 2026 World Cup AFC qualifiers: Stimac confident of India's preparation ahead of Kuwait clash

    India’s quest to qualify for the World Cup 2026 gets underway 30 months before the tournament as the Blue Tigers take on 136-ranked Kuwait in the 60,000-seater Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in the capital of the Middle Eastern country. 


    When and where will the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match start?


    The India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST, Thursday, November 16 at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium.


    Where can you live stream the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?


    The India vs Kuwait match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

India /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

