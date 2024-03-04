MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu in semis to enter 48th final

Tamil Nadu was routed for 162 in a little over two sessions for the second time in three days.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 19:29 IST , Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai players celebrate a dismissal.
Mumbai players celebrate a dismissal. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai players celebrate a dismissal. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

The writing was clear on the wall after Mumbai’s lower-order onslaught on day two. It turned out to be a manic Monday for Tamil Nadu as Mumbai completed a thumping win by an innings and 70 runs against a familiar foe to book a berth in the Ranji Trophy final for the 48th time.

Forty-nine minutes after tea on day three at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground, Shreyas Iyer, who had dropped a dolly off the first ball of Tamil Nadu’s second innings, caught a miscued heave off Sandeep Warrier’s blade to give Shams Mulani his fourth wicket of the innings.

Tamil Nadu had been routed for 162 in a little over two sessions for the second time in three days. Warm hugs all around in the Mumbai camp followed. TN had to stay satisfied with the fact that it had reached its first Ranji Trophy semifinal since 2016–17.

At the start of the day, with an advantage of 207 runs and Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande having added more than 60 runs for the last wicket, Tamil Nadu hoped to wind up a never-ending innings.

READ: Mumbai set to host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final after thrashing Tamil Nadu in semifinal

While Deshpande flicked Sandeep Warrier for a four early on, Tanush’s wristwork against Kuldeep Sen was a treat. Just when Kotian was nearing the rare milestone of a No. 10 scoring two hundreds in succession, Sai Sudharshan lunged forward to pouch an excellent catch off Washington Sundar to dismiss the left-handed Deshpande.

With Kotian stranded on 89* (126b, 12x4), Mumbai ended its first essay at 378. Thanks to the last three wickets adding 272 runs, Mumbai’s lead had swollen to 232 runs.

Shardul Thakur and Mohit Avasthi then got into action right away as the Tamil Nadu top-order collapsed yet again. Sai Sudharsan (caught behind) and N. Jagadeesan (played across to be lbw) were dismissed by Thakur, while Washington, promoted to No. 3, poked at one from Avasthi to get wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore into action again.

ALSO READ: Shardul Thakur after scoring maiden First-Class ton in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal: Probably more hundreds will come

Tamore kept on accepting edges even in the afternoon, ending Indrajith’s (70, 105b, 9x4) impressive knock. When Vijay Shankar was stumped off Shams Mulani, it gave Tamore his fifth victim with the gloves and ended all of TN’s hopes of making Mumbai bat again.

The last five wickets fell for only nine runs, giving the Mumbai spin duo of Mulani and Kotian a boost ahead of the final.

The scoreboard
TAMIL NADU - 1st innings: 146.
MUMBAI - 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw c Indrajith b Sen 5, Bhupen Lalwani lbw b Sai Kishore 15, Musheer Khan st Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 55, Mohit Avasthi st Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 2, Ajinkya Rahane c Indrajith b Sai Kishore 90, Shreyas Iyer b Warrier 3, Hardik Tamore c Washington b Sai Kishore 35, Shams Mulani b Sai Kishore 0, Shardul Thakur c Jagadeesan b Sen 109, Tanush Kotian (not out) 89, Tushar Deshpande c Sai Sudharsan b Washington 26; Extras (lb-12, nb-3, pen-5): 20; Total (All out in 106.5 overs): 378.
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-40, 3-48, 4-91, 5-96, 6-107, 7-106, 8-211, 9-290.
TAMIL NADU bowling: Warrier 21-0-77-1, Sen 17-0-75-2, Mohammed 8-2-21-0, Sai Kishore 38-9-99-6, Ajith Ram 14-1-68-0, Washington 7.5-0-21-1, Pradosh 1-1-0-0.
TAMIL NADU – 2nd innings: Sai Sudharsan c Tamore b Thakur 5, N. Jagadeesan lbw b Thakur 0, Washington Sundar c Tamore b Avasthi 4, Baba Indrajith c Tamore b Avasthi 70, Pradosh Ranjan Paul c Tamore b Kotian 25, Vijay Shankar st Tamore b Mulani 24, R. Sai Kishore b Kotian 21, Mohammed Mohammed c Rahane b Mulani 0, S. Ajith Ram b Mulani 4, Sandeep Warrier c Shreyas b Mulani 0, Kuldeep Sen (not out) 1.
Extras (b-5, lb-2, nb-1): 8
Total (All out, 51.5 overs): 162
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-6, 3-10, 4-83, 5-121, 6-153, 7-154, 8-160, 9-161.
MUMBAI bowling: Shardul 10-4-16-2, Avasthi 10-2-26-2, Deshpande 9-1-26-0, Mulani 5-0-18-2, Kotian 5-0-18-2, Musheer 4-0-16-0.
Result: Mumbai won by an innings and 70 runs, progressed to the final
Player of the match: Shardul Thakur.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

