MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: We lost the match at the toss, says TN coach Kulkarni

At the end of day two, R. Sai Kishore defended his decision to bat first on a pitch with generous grass covering which is friendly to the seamers, saying he felt batting last would be difficult.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 19:43 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Kishore and Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni during the practice session ahead of Ranji semifinals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu in Mumbai.
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Kishore and Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni during the practice session ahead of Ranji semifinals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Kishore and Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni during the practice session ahead of Ranji semifinals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

At the end of day two, R. Sai Kishore defended his decision to bat first on a pitch with generous grass covering which is friendly to the seamers, saying he felt batting last would be difficult.

The Tamil Nadu skipper said, “I do a lot of things out of my instinct. It was my decision, and that instinct has worked so far. Only by day five, we will know if it is correct.”

Unfortunately, the TN batters did not put up a fight to ensure either the match lasted five days or Mumbai batted again.

After the humiliating innings defeat, Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni did not mince words when he said his side lost the match at 9 a.m. on the first day.

“The way we played, we could have done better. We won the toss, and we should have bowled. We planned everything and decided to play three seamers by dropping a batter who had done well. The main idea was that if we win the toss, we will bowl,” said Kulkarni.

While he was critical of the captain’s decision to bat first, the coach felt he could see why the skipper chose to do what he did. “I wouldn’t fully blame him either because if you look at it in a positive way, it has worked for him, and he got the team to the semis.”

RELATED: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu in semis to enter 48th final

Though Sai Kishore was the best bowler in the match after taking six wickets, he lacked support from the other end, and the coach conceded that fellow left-arm spinner S. Ajith Ram was under-utilised. “We should have got him earlier on day two, and the whole season, he bowled well in tandem with Sai Kishore.”

Despite the disappointment of the loss and the efforts of the batters who failed to adapt to pacer-friendly conditions, the 57-year-old praised their efforts this season. “A few batters scored more than 500 runs, and Indrajith played some crucial knocks against Karnataka, Punjab and even today. The way he played, it gives a lot of pleasure watching his batting.”

“We have done well to reach the semifinals after a long time, though a trophy would have been better and an icing on the cake,” said Kulkarni.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Sai Kishore /

Sulakshan Kulkarni /

Mumbai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP-W vs RCB-W live score, WPL 2024: RCB 26/0 (2); Mandhana, Meghana attack early vs UP Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: We lost the match at the toss, says TN coach Kulkarni
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Mumbai set to host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final after thrashing Tamil Nadu in semifinal
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: Obstinate Rathod-Wadkar partnership puts Vidarbha in driving seat against MP
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu in semis to enter 48th final
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: We lost the match at the toss, says TN coach Kulkarni
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: Obstinate Rathod-Wadkar partnership puts Vidarbha in driving seat against MP
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Ashwin always trying to find ways to get you out: Joe Root
    PTI
  4. New Zealand Cricket security team arrives in Pakistan for reconnaissance ahead of T20I series
    PTI
  5. Australia’s Cameron Green may focus on red-ball cricket to prepare for India Test series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP-W vs RCB-W live score, WPL 2024: RCB 26/0 (2); Mandhana, Meghana attack early vs UP Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: We lost the match at the toss, says TN coach Kulkarni
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Mumbai set to host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final after thrashing Tamil Nadu in semifinal
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: Obstinate Rathod-Wadkar partnership puts Vidarbha in driving seat against MP
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu in semis to enter 48th final
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment