Sony collabs with UEFA to broadcast Champions League, Europa League for an additional three seasons in India

The renewal is valid from the 2024/ 2025 season till the end of the 2026-2027 season.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 19:03 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
General view of the Champions League trophy.
General view of the Champions League trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view of the Champions League trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian broadcaster, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has extended its collaboration with UEFA (Union of European Football Associations), with a renewal of exclusive broadcast and digital rights for showcasing the biggest European club football leagues including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Youth League.

What is the time period for the renwal?

The renewal is valid from the 2024/ 2025 season till the end of the 2026-2027 season. As part of the three-season renewal, the broadcaster will have access to showcase over 1600 football matches across its channels over three seasons.

Audiences in India will get a chance to watch their favourite teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and more along with their favourite players like Kylian Mbappe, Mo Salah, Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski amongst others.

Where can the tournaments be live-streamed?

These UEFA tournaments will be available exclusively on both linear television on Sony Sports Network as well as live-streamed on their on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV in the Indian subcontinent.

Champions League format change from 2024-25: What does it mean?

The UEFA Champions League will also be following a new format and competition system from 2024/25. From this season, four additional clubs will participate in the UEFA Champions League in a new league phase allowing four more sides to compete against the best clubs in Europe.

36 clubs will participate in this single league format in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together. This will make this phase of the tournament even more exciting and will allow the fans to see more matches between the top teams.

In addition to this, UEFA’s premier club competitions will no longer have a break in January, so fans can continue to enjoy non-stop European club football from August to May without any breaks in between.

Other competitions available on Sony Sports Network

Sony Sports Network will continue to telecast select UEFA Champions League matches in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and the contribution of regional language coverage to the viewership of the league’s knockout matches has gone up in recent years.

In addition to this, Sony Sports Network continues to be the official broadcaster for the UEFA EURO 2024, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Roshn Saudi Pro League and more.

