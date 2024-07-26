  • 1920: Purma Banerjee (athletics)
  • 1932: Lal Shah Bhokari (hockey)
  • 1936: Dhyan Chand (hockey)
  • 1948: Talimeren Ao (football)
  • 1952: Balbir Singh Sr (hockey)
  • 1956: Balbir Singh Sr (hockey)
  • 1964: Gurbachan Singh Randhawa (athletics)
  • 1972: Desmond-Neville Devine Jones (boxing)
  • 1984: Zafar Iqbal (hockey)
  • 1988: Kartar Singh Dhillon (wrestling)
  • 1992: Shiny-Abraham Wilson (athletics)
  • 1996: Pargat Singh (hockey)
  • 2000: Leander Paes (tennis)
  • 2004: Anju Bobby George (athletics)
  • 2008: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (shooting)
  • 2012: Sushil Kumar (wrestling)
  • 2016: Abhinav Bindra (shooting)
  • 2020: Mary Kom (boxing) and Manpreet Singh (hockey)
  • 2024: Sharath Kamal (table tennis) and PV Sindhu (badminton)