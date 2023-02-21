The India U-17 Men’s National Team will play two friendly matches against Qatar U-17 on February 25 and February 28 in Qatar as part of the preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year and have been training in Goa since November.

The Blue Colts also played friendly matches with United Arab Emirates U-20 and Uzbekistan U-17 last month, where they won just once, in a 1-0 win over Uzbeks.

One of the most important players to watch out for in the match would be Vanlalpeka Guite, the Most Valuable Player at the SAFF Championship.

At just 16, the player has created ripples in the scouting circuit and will hope to continue his form, attracting Indian Super League clubs to try and get his signature for the upcoming season.

“These matches are extremely important for us to get the team to a level where we can do well in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup. Last time we made it to the Round of 16, and this time we would like to go one step further,” Fernandes had said about the friendlies to the run-up of the Asian Cup.

India won the U-17 AFC Asian Cup just once, in 2016, and has gone to the quarterfinals at most since. This young brigade will hope to have enough practice for the tournament, set to be played in Thailand in May this year.