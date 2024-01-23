India vs Syria Live Score, AFC Asian Cup: IND 0-0 SYR; Mahesh, Sabbag get early shots on target

- January 23, 2024 17:1515’
India with a spell of possession though it comes in its own half.
- January 23, 2024 17:1414’
Ham tries an audacious long-range shot. It runs comfortably wide of the goal.
- January 23, 2024 17:1313’
Jhinghan gets ahead of Sabbag to intercept a through ball into the Indian penalty area.
- January 23, 2024 17:1213’
Chhangte’s cross from the right side of the field into the box is cleared.
- January 23, 2024 17:1212’
The ball is taken away from Mahesh in the final third.
- January 23, 2024 17:1211’
Apuia with a brilliant body-shield to prevent Oues’ ball in the box from getting to his teammate.
- January 23, 2024 17:099’
Akash Mishra is off on an overlapping run but the pass to him is too long. A Syrian defender gets there before him and clears the ball.
- January 23, 2024 17:077’
CHANCE FOR SYRIA! A brilliant header from Sabbag which is saved by Gurpreet.
- January 23, 2024 17:066’
India breaks on a counter after Mahesh wins the ball from a Syrian player high up the field. The ball rolls to Manveer who cannot hold it and gets tackled.
- January 23, 2024 17:054’
The corner is wasted from India. It tries to play it short but the dribble is out of control and runs out.
- January 23, 2024 17:044’
SAVED! Mahesh gets a shot at goal from the right and forces a save from the Syrian keeper.
- January 23, 2024 17:022’
Apuia is fouled near the circle as he turns away with the ball. A free kick for India.
- January 23, 2024 17:022’
A yellow card for India’s Rahul Bheke for a foul on Hesar.
- January 23, 2024 17:011’
An attack in the first minute but Chhangte is left chasing the ball before it runs out over the right touchline.
- January 23, 2024 17:001’
It is the Blue Tigers who get the ball rolling from the centre.
- January 23, 2024 16:57National anthems done
We’re done with the national anthems and will have the ball rolling soon. Both teams get into a team huddle before the start.
- January 23, 2024 16:54Time for football!
The teams are making their way to the middle.
- January 23, 2024 16:46Syria with clear intent
- January 23, 2024 16:33India vs Syria - Previous matches
India 2-3 Syria - Nehru Cup - August 2007
India 1-0 Syria - Nehru Cup - August 2007
India 0-1 Syria - International Friendly - August 2009
Syria 1-1 India - International Friendly - August 2009
India 2-1 Syria - International Friendly - August 2012
India 1-1 Syria - Intercontinental Cup - July 2019
- January 23, 2024 16:30Lineups
India: Gurpreet, Bose, Bheke, Jhingan, Mishra, Apuia, Tangri, Chhangte, Mahesh, Manvir, Chhetri.
Syria: Madanieh, Alajaan, Krouma, Ousou, Oues, Ramadan, Ham, Elias, Alaswad, Sabbag, Hesar
- January 23, 2024 16:27Syria in contention too
While India tries to make it to the last 16 of the AFC Asian Cup, Syria will also search for the full three points to make advance further.
- January 23, 2024 16:24A view of the Al Bayt
- January 23, 2024 16:22Igor Stimac on India’s success in future
India can qualify for AFC Asian Cup regularly but progressing further will need complete players: Igor Stimac
India’s head coach Igor Stimac said that his team has the potential to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup regularly but will need more ‘complete players’ to try and progress beyond the group stages.
- January 23, 2024 16:17AFC Asian Cup Points Table
- January 23, 2024 16:14India vs Syria Head to Head Record
Played: 6 | India: 3 | Syria: 2 | Draw: 1
- January 23, 2024 16:06Can India still make it to the knockouts?
India vs Syria: How can India qualify for the round of 16 of AFC Asian Cup 2023?
Victory against Syria in the final AFC Asian Cup 2023 group game today is a must, and preferably with a substantial margin to potentially leapfrog them in the standings. However, their fate ultimately rests on other results too.
- January 23, 2024 16:02Here is India’s playing lineup
- January 23, 2024 15:56LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 5 PM IST, Tuesday, January 23 at the Al Bayt in Qatar.
Where can you watch the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?
The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.
The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Syria Live Score, AFC Asian Cup: IND 0-0 SYR; Mahesh, Sabbag get early shots on target
- Asian Cup 2023: Japan coach Moriyasu appalled by racist abuse directed at keeper Suzuki
- Satwik-Chirag pair regains world no. 1 ranking
- Kiran George enters main draw of Indonesia Masters
- Australian Open 2024: Gauff doesn’t need to read coach’s ‘Winning Ugly’ manual
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE