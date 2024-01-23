MagazineBuy Print

India vs Syria Live Score, AFC Asian Cup: IND 0-0 SYR; Mahesh, Sabbag get early shots on target

IND vs SYR Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group B match being played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Updated : Jan 23, 2024 17:17 IST

Team Sportstar
DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 18: Players of India stand for the national anthem prior to the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between India and Uzbekistan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on January 18, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 18: Players of India stand for the national anthem prior to the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between India and Uzbekistan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on January 18, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: ADAM NURKIEWICZ
DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 18: Players of India stand for the national anthem prior to the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between India and Uzbekistan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on January 18, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: ADAM NURKIEWICZ

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match being played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

  • January 23, 2024 17:15
    15’

    India with a spell of possession though it comes in its own half.

  • January 23, 2024 17:14
    14’

    Ham tries an audacious long-range shot. It runs comfortably wide of the goal.

  • January 23, 2024 17:13
    13’

    Jhinghan gets ahead of Sabbag to intercept a through ball into the Indian penalty area.

  • January 23, 2024 17:12
    13’

    Chhangte’s cross from the right side of the field into the box is cleared.

  • January 23, 2024 17:12
    12’

    The ball is taken away from Mahesh in the final third.

  • January 23, 2024 17:12
    11’

    Apuia with a brilliant body-shield to prevent Oues’ ball in the box from getting to his teammate.

  • January 23, 2024 17:09
    9’

    Akash Mishra is off on an overlapping run but the pass to him is too long. A Syrian defender gets there before him and clears the ball.

  • January 23, 2024 17:07
    7’

    CHANCE FOR SYRIA! A brilliant header from Sabbag which is saved by Gurpreet.

  • January 23, 2024 17:06
    6’

    India breaks on a counter after Mahesh wins the ball from a Syrian player high up the field. The ball rolls to Manveer who cannot hold it and gets tackled.

  • January 23, 2024 17:05
    4’

    The corner is wasted from India. It tries to play it short but the dribble is out of control and runs out.

  • January 23, 2024 17:04
    4’

    SAVED! Mahesh gets a shot at goal from the right and forces a save from the Syrian keeper.

  • January 23, 2024 17:02
    2’

    Apuia is fouled near the circle as he turns away with the ball. A free kick for India.

  • January 23, 2024 17:02
    2’

    A yellow card for India’s Rahul Bheke for a foul on Hesar.

  • January 23, 2024 17:01
    1’

    An attack in the first minute but Chhangte is left chasing the ball before it runs out over the right touchline.

  • January 23, 2024 17:00
    1’

    It is the Blue Tigers who get the ball rolling from the centre.

  • January 23, 2024 16:57
    National anthems done

    We’re done with the national anthems and will have the ball rolling soon. Both teams get into a team huddle before the start.

  • January 23, 2024 16:54
    Time for football!

    The teams are making their way to the middle.

  • January 23, 2024 16:46
    Syria with clear intent
  • January 23, 2024 16:33
    India vs Syria - Previous matches

    India 2-3 Syria - Nehru Cup - August 2007

    India 1-0 Syria - Nehru Cup - August 2007

    India 0-1 Syria - International Friendly - August 2009

    Syria 1-1 India - International Friendly - August 2009

    India 2-1 Syria - International Friendly - August 2012

    India 1-1 Syria - Intercontinental Cup - July 2019

  • January 23, 2024 16:30
    Lineups

    India: Gurpreet, Bose, Bheke, Jhingan, Mishra, Apuia, Tangri, Chhangte, Mahesh, Manvir, Chhetri.

    Syria: Madanieh, Alajaan, Krouma, Ousou, Oues, Ramadan, Ham, Elias, Alaswad, Sabbag, Hesar

  • January 23, 2024 16:27
    Syria in contention too

    While India tries to make it to the last 16 of the AFC Asian Cup, Syria will also search for the full three points to make advance further.

    AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B scenario: India, Syria still in race of knockouts after losses on second matchday

    India’s campaign at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 is all but over after consecutive defeats, to Australia and Uzbekistan, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium over the last week.

  • January 23, 2024 16:24
    A view of the Al Bayt
  • January 23, 2024 16:22
    Igor Stimac on India’s success in future

    India can qualify for AFC Asian Cup regularly but progressing further will need complete players: Igor Stimac

    India’s head coach Igor Stimac said that his team has the potential to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup regularly but will need more ‘complete players’ to try and progress beyond the group stages.

  • January 23, 2024 16:17
    AFC Asian Cup Points Table

    AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference, best third-placed teams

  • January 23, 2024 16:14
    India vs Syria Head to Head Record

    Played: 6 | India: 3 | Syria: 2 | Draw: 1

  • January 23, 2024 16:06
    Can India still make it to the knockouts?

    India vs Syria: How can India qualify for the round of 16 of AFC Asian Cup 2023?

    Victory against Syria in the final AFC Asian Cup 2023 group game today is a must, and preferably with a substantial margin to potentially leapfrog them in the standings. However, their fate ultimately rests on other results too.

  • January 23, 2024 16:02
    Here is India’s playing lineup
  • January 23, 2024 15:56
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where will the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match kick-off?

    The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 5 PM IST, Tuesday, January 23 at the Al Bayt in Qatar. 

    Where can you watch the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?

    The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network. 

    The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

India /

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
