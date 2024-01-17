MagazineBuy Print

We expect a high-pressing game from the very first minute against Uzbekistan: India coach Igor Stimac

Key midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad has failed to get match-fit in time for consecutive games and will miss the match against Uzbekistan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 17:47 IST , Doha, Qatar - 3 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
India coach Igor Stimac reacts during the AFC Asian Cup group B game between Australia v India.
India coach Igor Stimac reacts during the AFC Asian Cup group B game between Australia v India. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON/ REUTERS
infoIcon

India coach Igor Stimac reacts during the AFC Asian Cup group B game between Australia v India. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON/ REUTERS

A wounded tiger is a dangerous beast. India and its coach will be cautious of this very aphorism when it eyes its first points at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, against Uzbekistan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

“Uzbekistan is a very good and competitive side. The recent results prove what kind of strength they have. They didn’t gain the victory in the opening game of the tournament, which will have them under pressure,” Igor Stimac, India’s coach, told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

“We can expect a high-pressing game from the very first minute. We need to find a way to handle that. But our boys are excited and happy for another opportunity ahead of us.”

India flew to Doha without three of its first-team regulars, Ashique Kuruniyan, Anwar Ali and Jeakson Singh, who were ruled out due to injury while its key midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad has failed to get match-fit in time for consecutive games.

“Sahal is still not ready. That’s one, and we do have a couple of players with certain problems (after the) Australia game. So, changes will be there. I will not name the players who are with the problems obviously, but changes are coming,” Stimac added.

India aims to bounce back against gritty Uzbekistan after opening loss to Australia

The Croat, who won the FIFA World Cup bronze medal as a player in 1998, chose a defensive midfield set-up against Australia, saying later that it was better to have two No. 8s and one No. 6 instead of a good No. 10.

But for the Uzbekistan game, he said that he will look for starters who aim to get the ball into the final third as much as possible.

“We are looking for more attacking-minded players because, after analysing the game [against Australia, I felt] we had many situations where we could, instead of just kicking the ball forward, we could find three players in front of us on the flanks. I was not happy because there was no intention to do that in the second half,” he said.

The match will also see two former Yugoslavia players go up against each other. Srejko Katanec, Uzbekistan’s coach had been a full international, featuring 31 times for the team while Stimac played for the under-20 side, winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1987.

“We know each other, he knows how I think and vice-versa. He could have seen our first game [and will know] what we have on the bench,” Stimac quipped.

“It’s the same thing with me. I could clearly see their approach in the first game. And it will not change, it can only be with more pressure and effectiveness against us. So, I need to find a way to escape from dangerous situations and to cover the areas where they have the most strength,” he added.

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Uzbekistan

Igor Stimac

Sahal Abdul Samad

Indian Football

