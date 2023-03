The Indian women’s team lost to Uzbekistan 2-3 in an international friendly at Pakhtakor Markaziy Stadium in Tashkent on Tuesday.

The host scored in the second minute of added time to condemn the Blue Tigresses to a second defeat of the window.

Dangmei Grace and Indumathi Kathiresan struck in each half to level the scores at 2-2 before Kamila Zaripova scored the winner.

More to follow...