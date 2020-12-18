Real Kashmir takes on George Telegraph in IFA Shield final

Local side George Telegraph will have the benefit of playing in home conditions when it takes on the formidable Real Kashmir in the 123rd IFA Shield final at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Both sides have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament and will give their best to maintain their impeccable track record in the most important contest of the event.

Telegraph will depend on players like Tanmoy Ghosh and Stanley Eze, who have scored more than once.

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir blank Mohammedan 4-0, face George Telegraph in final

It has been a good outing for Kashmir ahead of its I-League campaign. The David Robertson-coached team, which has conceded only one goal in four matches, will be keen to continue its good work and finish with a confidence-boosting title win.

Players like Mason Robertson, Danish Farooq and Lukman Adefemi will play important roles in Kashmir's quest for the champion's tag.